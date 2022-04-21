ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Addition: Some found 'Masked Singer' contestant Rudy Giuliani offensive, others had no idea who he was

By James Ramsay
Gothamist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Thursday morning in New York City, which is a short-ish train ride away from Maplewood, New Jersey, where you can now buy legal weed. Here's what else is happening:. Two men who worked with Steve Bannon to allegedly scam people donating to Trump's border wall — but who weren't pardoned,...

Distractify

Why Did Ken Jeong Walk off 'The Masked Singer'? The Drama Explained

The latest season of The Masked Singer was rife with controversy before a single episode had made it to air. Months ago, a report suggested that Ken Jeong had walked off the show's set after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as one of the celebrity guests. Now, that episode has aired, and many are wondering what led Ken Jeong to walk off the show's set.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

'Thoroughly disgusted' viewers, judge Ken Jeong protest Rudy Giuliani's controversial 'Masked Singer' appearance: 'He should be in prison'

A month before The Masked Singer Season 7 premiered, Deadline and TMZ leaked the disturbing news that Donald Trump's notorious former attorney and adviser Rudy Giuliani had competed on the show, and that Giuliani’s reveal had shocked everyone in the room. Judge Ken Jeong, a man known for his liberal political views, reportedly had the strongest reaction — storming off the set in disgust while his co-star, Robin Thicke, chased after him to make sure he was OK.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Masked Singer fans react to Rudy Giuliani reveal and Ken Jeong’s walk out: ‘I can’t believe this was aired’

Fans have reacted to Rudy Giuliani being revealed on The Masked Singer US – and judge Ken Jeong’s subsequent walk-off.The former New York city mayor and Donald Trump advisor was revealed to be the man behind the Jack in the Box mask on Wednesday night’s (20 April) episode of the hit singing contest.Jack in the Box was voted off in a single round elimination after his one and only performance of “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood & the Destroyers.Following Giuiliani’s unmasking, Jeong – who sits on the judging panel alongside Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masked Singer#Trump#Mad Men#Disney World
Primetimer

With Rudy Giuliani reveal, The Masked Singer damaged its reputation as a unifying force for viewers

It finally happened: The Giuliani reveal that Deadline first reported in February that prompted Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off the set finally aired Wednesday, but with only Jeong shown walking off the set at the end. The show’s Wednesday episode teased the Giuliani reveal as “the biggest event in Masked Singer history." But in actuality, the Giuliani reveal is a "frustrating turn for a show that has been, since its 2019 launch, something of a unifying force in the pop-culture landscape," says Daniel D'Addario. While The Masked Singer has had polarizing figures in the past -- like Sarah Palin, at the beginning of the pandemic -- Giuliani is different, says D'Addario. This isn't like the controversy over former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer joining Dancing with the Stars. "Spicer told untruths from the briefing room podium; Giuliani put his reputation and his very best effort behind actually overturning an election," says D'Addario, adding: "Treating Giuliani as a plaything for our culture, albeit one who has made some controversial choices, is not a matter of policy disagreement, or of being a bit too grave about the lighter side of the news. Fox gave time and attention to a powerful figure who would have, if given his way, put the last nail in the coffin of democracy in this country." But Fox is unlikely to regret its decision and learn a lesson from this controversy, says D'Addario, because of all the attention the stunt brought to an aging franchise.
TV & VIDEOS

