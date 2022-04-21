ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Man dead and police officer in hospital after fire near top of tower block

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYg29_0fFtEjhT00

A man has died and a badly hurt police officer is in hospital after a fire broke out near the top of a 15-storey tower block.

Emergency services were called to the flat blaze on the 14th floor of the 44m-tall building in Luton at around 4am on Thursday.

Bedfordshire Police said the man, in his 50s, was declared dead at the scene in Green Court.

The force said five police officers who responded to the call were taken to hospital, while a firefighter was treated by paramedics.

It is always sad when someone loses their life in a tragedy like this and my thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who sadly passed away

The officer with serious wounds remains in hospital, while the others were treated for “minor injuries and smoke inhalation” and discharged.

Residents described being awoken by people banging on doors and shouting for them to get out of the building, which was cordoned off by police.

One person in Green Court said his first thoughts were of the Grenfell Tower inferno, which killed 72 people in 2017.

Police said around 100 people were evacuated from the Luton tower block and were being supported at various locations nearby.

The force said everyone has been accounted for and the fire has been put out.

Police and the fire service are investigating its cause.

The fire was successfully contained to the flat thanks to the efficient performance of the building’s fire protection measures and fire doors

Bedfordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra said: “It is always sad when someone loses their life in a tragedy like this and my thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who sadly passed away.

“This is also a stark reminder of the huge dangers the emergency services face every day.

“I want to thank everyone for their bravery and dedication in responding to this incident, in which one of our officers has been particularly badly injured.

“This will also have an impact on the community in the area.

“I can only imagine how frightening this must have been for those living in this block of flats and I am grateful that this incident has not been even more serious.

“We are all doing everything we can to support those who have been affected and trying to get the area back to a semblance of normality as quickly as possible.”

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service area commander Stuart Auger said 10 engines attended the blaze.

“Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, using 24 firefighters with breathing apparatus,” he said.

“The fire was successfully contained to the flat thanks to the efficient performance of the building’s fire protection measures and fire doors.

“Thanks to this, we were able to work alongside Bedfordshire Police to efficiently evacuate all residents from the building with the help of smoke hoods.”

Cllr Tom Shaw, Luton Council’s housing boss, said there was “no indication that cladding was in any way a factor”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Man and woman dead after house fire in Nottingham

A man and woman have died after a house fire in Nottingham, police and fire services have said. Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a property on Whittier Road in the suburb of Sneinton at 12.43am on Saturday. Nottinghamshire Police said the terraced house was “severely...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Green Court
SCDNReports

Officers Search For Suicidal Woman Who Fled Hospital

Police launched a search for a suicidal woman who left the hospital before receiving treatment. Just after 3:30 pm, a social worker asked officers to perform a welfare check. She said the woman came to the hospital with suicidal thoughts, but before medical personnel could see her, she left the premises.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Smethwick search ended over boy missing for 23 years

A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Harrowing 911 call reveals workers 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of 14-year-old who fell to his death from 430-foot Orlando drop tower: Caller says teen was 'not responsive' but possibly still alive immediately after fall

A harrowing 911 call revealed how Orlando's ICON theme park employees 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop tower this week. 'They didn't secure the seatbelt on him,' an unidentified woman caller told a 911 operator. 'They're saying he's breathing,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Hero neighbours describe how pregnant mother screamed for help to rescue her children, three and five, from burning home - as man, 24, is arrested on suspicion of arson

Three heroes have described how a pregnant mother desperately screamed for help to save her two children from a burning house. A five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were rescued from the fire in Preston, Lancashire, on Friday night but remain in hospital in a critical condition. Neighbours Hayden Wolstencroft...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Police investigate report of man being raped in Exeter

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly raped in Exeter during the early hours of Tuesday. Officers said the assault was believed to have taken place between 04:00 and 05:15 BST on the grounds around St Sidwell's Church. Police said a 20-year-old man from the Exeter area was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killer sent video of dying teenager Kirk Allan to friends

A man who murdered a teenager in his flat and then sent a video to friends boasting about his crime has been jailed for 19 years. Kevin Murray, 34, turned on Kirk Allan, 19, in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, in the early hours of 25 July 2020. A court heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy