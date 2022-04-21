ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

St Johnstone midfielder Ali Crawford insists pressure is on Dundee

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxzZH_0fFtE5fm00

St Johnstone midfielder Ali Crawford insists the pressure is on Dundee in Saturday’s relegation battle at the Kilmac Stadium on Saturday.

With five post-split fixtures remaining, Saints are five points clear of the cinch Premiership’s bottom side and six points behind St Mirren and Aberdeen.

Crawford believes the Perth men will be able to shrug off the 7-0 defeat by Celtic in their last outing – “the three games before it we were unbeaten, Celtic were on a very good day” – and are capable of climbing away from the play-off spot, with Dundee under pressure to give themselves a lifeline in the Tayside derby.

The former Hamilton playmaker said: “I would rather be in our position than theirs.

“Obviously there is five points between us and if we win on Saturday it makes the gap greater so I would definitely say the pressure is on them and being at home, their fans will expect them to get a result so it is up to us to go there and put a spanner in the works.”

Crawford believes that his time at Accies has prepared him well for a relegation battle.

He said: “It is not the first time in my career I have been in this position.

“Obviously I was at Hamilton where it felt like every year we were fighting a relegation battle.

“So I am quite used to it and I quite enjoy it actually. The pressure doesn’t seem to bother me and hopefully the rest of my team-mates are the same.

“If you take the Celtic game (7-0 defeat) out, we have been performing well recently and we don’t go into Saturday’s game in bad form or with no confidence. We are ready and raring to go.

“The belief in the camp is very strong that we can stay up automatically.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Robbie Neilson delighted depleted Hearts overcome injures to beat Dundee United

Robbie Neilson was delighted with the way his depleted Hearts squad overcame a host of injuries to maintain their momentum with an impressive 3-2 win at Dundee United. The Tynecastle side were missing key quintet Michael Smith, John Souttar, Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett and Andy Halliday, while Cammy Devlin and Ellis Simms were named among the subs despite not being fully fit.
SOCCER
newschain

Substitute Ellis Simms nets late winner as Hearts get better of Dundee United

Substitute Ellis Simms stepped off the bench to score a late winner as in-form Hearts beat Dundee United 3-2 at Tannadice to make it nine games in a row undefeated. The Tynecastle side fell behind early on to a Dylan Levitt goal but the visitors hit back to lead through Liam Boyce and Josh Ginnelly. Ryan Edwards levelled things up again for the hosts but Simms’ strike gave the visitors a deserved three points from an entertaining cinch Premiership match.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Crawford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee#The Pressure Is On#Premiership#Celtic#Accies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions

China is promoting coal-fired power as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive a sluggish economy, prompting warnings that Beijing is setting back efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. Official plans call for boosting coal production capacity by 300 million tons this year, according to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy