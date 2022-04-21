ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Monstrous’ Trailer: A New Horror Awaits Christina Ricci In The Suburbs Of Hell

By Valerie Thompson
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do we overcome trauma? A mother and her son find the answer is far from easy in “Monstrous.” Recovering from an abusive situation, the pair quickly discover that monsters can come from surprising places. The horror film hails from director Chris Sivertson and writer Carol Chrest. Sivertson is no stranger...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Talking About the Weather’ Trades Substance For Vibe in This Rudderless Character Study [NDNF Review]

It is a misconception that a movie must be about “something” in the traditional sense, what with the introduction of conflict resolved through a three-act structure. Fellini, Mallick, and others have eschewed this more rigid cinematic formula, yet while movies like “La Dolce Vita” or “Tree of Life” mine broader social and spiritual themes by way of aesthetic collages of multitudes, “Talking About the Weather” seems content to pick around the edges of just one story.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Luzifer’ Review: Franz Rogowski Stars In Peter Brunner’s Chilling Arthouse Drama

Around the secluded mountainside cabin in the Austrian Alps where filmmaker Peter Brunner sets his fierce and freakish “Luzifer,” every day is sacred. As Christians so intensely devout that they don’t even seem to belong to any sect, in particular, Johannes (Franz Rogowski) and his mother (Susanne Jensen) have taken to this hidden-away refuge as if literal altitude will bring them closer to God. For her, the thin air and lack of distraction make this an ideal place to stay sober, her routines of prayer and the chores needed to subsist in such a forbidding climate both keeping her on the path. Her son follows her in this ascetic lifestyle, even more pathologically dedicated to the isolation of his upbringing. The press notes name-check Kaspar Hauser, the nineteenth-century maybe-noble raised in captivity, an early abnormal-psych case study in line with the stunted behavioral patterns Johannes has developed.
RELIGION
theplaylist.net

Alex Kurtzman Says ‘The Mummy’ Was “Brutal,” But “The Failure Rebuilt Him Into A Tougher, Clearer Filmmaker”

When it comes to recent Hollywood franchise failures, there’s none worse than Universal‘s short-lived Dark Universe and the film that sank it, Alex Kurtzman‘s 2017 film, “The Mummy.” And what a disaster that movie was. Critics reviled the film, audiences chose to keep going to “Wonder Woman” and the latest “Pirates Of The Caribbean” movie instead, and the film tanked at the box office. Not a great way to kick off a new cinematic universe. A shame, too, since a modern update to all of the Univeral Monsters had so much potential.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Night Sky’ Trailer: Sissy Spacek & J.K. Simmons Star In Another Amazon Prime Sci-Fi Series

It looks like “Outer Range” isn’t the only supernatural show coming to Amazon Prime this Fall. That series, about a Wyoming community that stumbles upon strangeness out in the woods, already has hype to spare. And so long as “Outer Range” isn’t TV’s equivalent of 2011’s “Cowboys & Aliens,” it looks like it’ll live up to the hype as a spooky western hybrid.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Mckee
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
Colleen Camp
theplaylist.net

‘The Offer’ Review: Look How They Massacred The Story Of My Boy, ‘The Godfather’

In the history of cinema, one of the most prescient and brilliantly searing indictments of Hollywood, and of the inherent unimaginativeness pervasive in studio execs, comes via Robert Altman’s 1992 Tinseltown satire “The Player.” Specifically, the scene where Buck Henry tries to sell shallow studio exec Tim Robbins the banal idea for “The Graduate II.” Hilarious, biting, and sharp (the exec loves it, naturally), the moment speaks volumes about Hollywood’s predisposition for playing it safe, superficial sequels, and keeping that gravy train running.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Urges Americans to ‘Go Get in Nature’ for Earth Day 2022

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has an important message for his fans today: Get outside and enjoy some nature on Earth Day. That’s what Kevin Costner himself is doing, per the “Yellowstone” star’s latest Instagram post. He shared a gorgeous video on Instagram, showing his current location somewhere out in the American West or Southwest. In the video, we see beautiful snow-topped mountains, bald eagles flying, a coiled-up snake, cattle and fences on a ranch, and some stunning red rock.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suburbs#Chrest#American
Hello Magazine

Avril Lavigne's punk engagement cake is epic – see here

Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne announced her engagement to Mod Sun last month – and it comes as no surprise that the couple celebrated the special occasion in style. Taking to social media to share a video of their engagement party, Avril, 37, showed off their epic cake for the event.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michael Mealor Reveals Why He’s Back as Kyle: ‘I Got Chills… ‘

This week, Michael Mealor returns to The Young and the Restless as Kyle, who is about to get the shock of his life. How does Jack’s son react to the news that mom Diane is alive and well? “It’s utter devastation,” Kyle’s portrayer tells Soap Opera Digest. “Kyle has done so much work on himself to deal with the loss of his mother, so he has to decide if he even wants to see her.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Involved in Very Bad Car Accident

Jared Padalecki was forced to drop out of a convention appearance on Sunday after the actor found himself in a "very bad" car accident, according to his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. Ackles took the stage at a convention for the show, where he revealed that Padalecki had to stay home and recuperate after the accident.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Noah Cyrus rocks red sheer dress for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ performance

Noah Cyrus is red-hot. The younger sister of Miley Cyrus performed her new song, “I Burned LA Down,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday. To take the stage, Cyrus wore a trippy sheer dress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture featuring swirls of red and pink draped over a corset. The track is from the 22-year-old’s forthcoming debut album, “The Hardest Part,” which will be released July 15. If Cyrus’ sexy high-fashion look seems familiar, it’s because Rihanna wore a similar piece from the same collection while showing off her baby bump in the pages of Vogue’s May issue earlier this month. Cyrus seemed to have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
theplaylist.net

‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’: Alex Kurtzman & Jenny Lumet Talk About Their Sci-Fi Sequel Series & Tom Cruise’s ‘The Mummy’[Bingeworthy Podcast]

In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our revitalized TV and streaming podcast co-hosts Mike DeAngelo and Rodrigo Perez dive into Showtime’s new sci-fi sequel/reboot series, “The Man Who Fell to Earth” from Alex Kurtzman (“Fringe,” “Alias,” “Star Trek: Discovery”) and Jenny Lumet (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Rachel Getting Married”). Based on the classic 1976 sci-fi movie from director Nicolas Roeg starring David Bowie, this new “The Man Who Fell to Earth” is essentially a legacy sequel and centers on Faraday (Chiwetel Ejiofor), an alien who comes to Earth with a mission to enlist the help of a human scientist (Naomie Harris) to save his species and, in turn, humanity (read our review here). Bill Nighy takes up David Bowie’s alien role in the series too (yes, the character is still alive).
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Gaslit’ Review: Sean Penn & Julia Roberts’ Quirky Watergate Series Is Coen-Brothers-Esque

“Gaslit” has a funny way of recalling a dark moment in American history. It takes a step back and asks: what if Watergate was more of a Coen brothers farce than the tense, paranoid ‘70s thrillers that came after it? That air of absurdity, of eccentric morons making plans that were far from airtight, introduces the amusing disgust of this story. Playing with historical events in an intimate lens (and based on the Slate podcast “Slow Burn”), “Gaslit” wonders what it might be like if complicit Attorney General John Mitchell just left his espionage checklist on the bedside for his wife Martha Mitchell to see, or that when the involved criminals were questioned by authorities, most of them clammed up like pre-teens caught smoking. It’s a striking tonal approach, and while it’s not assembled dramatically or comedically to hit you in the gut, “Gaslit” does humanize the events, and finds a new way to make them compelling.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

FX’s ‘The Old Man’ CIA Drama Starring Jeff Bridges Finally Premieres In June

After being delayed for nearly two years, FX‘s drama series “The Old Man” is finally set to return on June 17, with streaming availability the next day on Hulu. Production had been shut down due to the usual Covid complications, but also had been delayed because of lead actor Jeff Bridges‘ cancer scare. Thankfully, the actor has received a clean bill of health. “The Old Man” spent two years at the top of our Most Anticipated TV list after it was first announced in the summer of 2019.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Martin Scorsese Foundation Launches Free Virtual Screening Room For Film Restorations

Film lovers rejoice. Legendary American filmmaker, long-dedicated cinpehile, and occasional MCU critic Martin Scorsese is taking his love of cinema in a new direction. His long-running nonprofit The Film Foundation, dedicated to film preservation and the exhibition of restored and classic cinema, is officially launching a free virtual screening room to showcase film restorations.
MOVIES
Popculture

Luke Evans Hospitalized

Actor Luke Evans was hospitalized on Thursday, but he made the best of the awkward situation. The 43-year-old posted on Instagram from a hospital room where he wore a face mask, traction socks and two hospital gowns. He assured fans that the visit was "nothing serious" and that he "mainly came for the gowns."
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Onoda – 10,000 Nights in the Jungle’ Review: A Moving Epic About A Quixotic Attempt At A Meaningful Life [NDNF]

If you think you’re wasting your life, consider the case of Second Lieutenant Hiroo Onoda, who spent the years 1945 to 1974 in the jungle of Lubang, in the Philippines, waging the Second World War on behalf of Emperor Hirohito. Talk about fighting for a lost cause; and making a movie about the most famous and among the last of the Japanese “holdout soldiers” of the Pacific War may seem like a similarly foolhardy undertaking for the French filmmaker Arthur Harari. But “Onoda – 10,000 Nights in the Jungle,” which runs two hours and 45 minutes, is an achievement: a moving and multifaceted film about one man’s quixotic attempt at leading a meaningful life.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy