Steve Windemuller hasn’t had a winter off from coaching basketball since he was 22 years old. After 36 years, he’s about to find out what it’s like. Windemuller announced this week that he has stepped down as West Ottawa’s boys coach, a position that he has held for the past nine years. He served as an assistant coach, and the varsity boys and girls coach at Holland High School before arriving at West Ottawa.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO