FULTON – Ellen V. Healy of Fulton, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born in Fulton to James and Helen Maher and was a graduate of Hannibal High School. Ellen was a secretary at Sealright for two years before acquiring her real estate license and worked for John Andolina Real Estate for 10 years. Ellen enjoyed reading, fishing, shopping, long walks on the beach with her husband and spending time with her family and friends.

FULTON, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO