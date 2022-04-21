ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. natgas futures buoyed by lower output ahead of storage report

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Thursday, supported by a dip in daily output numbers, while the market awaited direction from a federal report expected to show a smaller-than-usual storage build last week. Front-month gas futures were up 1.7% at $7.04 per million British thermal units as of 9:42 a.m. EDT (1342 GMT). "As far as bullish signals this morning, our models are showing lower natural gas production this morning than at any time in the past week," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv. "A key factor in the recent bullishness is that production has not returned as quickly as most analysts have predicted." Data from Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was at 94.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March, down from December's monthly record of 96.3 bcfd. On a daily basis output was on track to drop about 0.4 bcfd to 93.2 bcfd on Thursday, according to preliminary Refinitiv data. Preliminary data is often revised. Refinitiv estimated there would be 120 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, almost in-line with the 30-year norm of 119 HDDs for this time of year. HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of days a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius). Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Apr 15 Apr 8 Apr 15 average (Forecast) (Actual) Apr 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +37 +15 +42 +42 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,434 1,397 1,878 1,742 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.7% -17.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 7.02 7.07 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 34.52 34.55 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 25.2 25.12 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 120 131 139 131 119 U.S. GFS CDDs 52 50 37 44 46 U.S. GFS TDDs 172 181 176 175 165 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.6 94.1 94.5 91.2 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.2 8.1 8.0 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.5 102.3 102.6 99.2 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.2 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 6.4 5.9 6.2 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 12.1 12.3 11.6 5.2 U.S. Commercial 8.8 9.3 7.4 8.9 8.3 U.S. Residential 12.1 13.2 9.5 12.2 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 23.8 25.6 25.4 26.0 24.0 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.8 22.1 23.3 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 1.9 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.1 77.7 71.1 77.3 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 94.9 98.8 91.9 97.3 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Apr 22 Apr 15 Apr 8 Apr 1 Mar 25 Wind 15 17 15 15 15 Solar 4 4 4 4 3 Hydro 7 7 8 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 34 32 33 32 31 Coal 20 19 19 19 18 Nuclear 19 19 19 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 7.12 7.44 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.45 6.74 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.78 7.98 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 6.21 6.60 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.66 6.97 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.65 7.73 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.56 7.42 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 6.36 6.63 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 6.35 7.02 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 68.75 65.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 66.25 54.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 69.87 75.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 80.00 110.27 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 56.25 46.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 65.50 58.00 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

