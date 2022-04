You might not have heard of EndCycle VS since it's existed in early access on Steam up to this point, but today is release day, and this release encompasses not only PC but also Android. This is a release inspired by Mega Man Battle Network, a well-received collectible card game series, and much like its inspiration, you'll build out a unique deck in EndCycle VS to take on plenty of baddies. Seeing that EndCycle VS also offers roguelike gameplay, no two sessions play exactly the same, and with a heavy focus on multiplayer, this is a game that's also great online.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO