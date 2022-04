The University of Maine’s baseball team continued to find ways to win games during its three-game sweep of visiting UMass Lowell at Mahaney Diamond this weekend. The Black Bears overcame a 6-3 deficit with two runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth for a 7-6 victory in Sunday’s series finale. They are now 15-3 in America East play, which represents the program’s best 18-game conference record since the 1993 team went 16-2 in its first 18 North Atlantic Conference games.

