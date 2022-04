An Alabama man has filed a class-action lawsuit against Kraft Heinz Foods over claims of deceptive trade practices and false labeling of its Country Time lemonade drink mixes. DeMarcus Rodgers of Bessemer said the Kraft Heinz claims its 19-ounce cannisters of Country Time lemonade and pink lemonade powder drink mixes purports to make 8 quarts of lemonade per canister, RochesterFirst reported. However, the suit claims, the cannister only contains enough drink mix to make six quarts of lemonade if you use the recommended cannister lid as a measuring cup.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO