The Democratic primary field for three nominations to the Manassas City Council is set, with the primary election to be held June 21. Four candidates have thrown their hat in the ring for the three nominations. Incumbent Ralph Smith along with Dheeraj Jagadev, Robert Keller and Sonia Vasquez Luna all made the April 7 filing deadline to appear on the ballot.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO