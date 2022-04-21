ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Tioga County Storm Relief

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30D0y2_0fFtC3yk00

Following Tuesday’s unprecedented snowstorm, Tioga County residents are doing what they can to rebound without power.

As of 9:20AM Thursday morning, NYSEG ‘s website indicates that there is 2,979 customers in Tioga County without power.

NYSEG customers are able to pick up dry ice and water at the following locations:

  • Public Safety Building parking lot, 103 Corporate Drive, Owego; from 9:00AM until the supplies are gone.
  • Campville Fire Station #1, 6153 St. Rt. 17C, Campville from 10:00AM until the supplies are gone.
97.5 WTBD

Snowstorm Leaves Thousands Of NYSEG Customers In The Dark. When Will Power Be Restored?

NYSEG says about 100-thousand customers lost electricity when a late Spring snow storm struck our area. The numbers tell the story. NYSEG says 16,345 or 69% of customers in Chenango County were plunged in darkness overnight because of downed power lines. In Otsego County 13,123 homes and businesses, that’s 51%, lost power due to the storm. And in Delaware County 8,763 customers, or 31%, were without juice to power their furnaces, lights and appliances.
ONEONTA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

UPDATE: Over 42,000 Customers without Power in Broome County

UPDATE: Endicott Municipal Electric says it expects to take 24 to 48 hours to restore service to all customers. Customers are asked to consult the NYSEG website for shelter information, dry ice distribution, and other safety precautions. In addition, the Endicott Water Department is asking customers to conserve water as water supply is limited due to the wells being offline.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Former Otsego County Sheriff charged with Reckless Endangerment

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A former Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing charges after his personal firearm was accidentally discharged and injured others. According to a press release from New York State Police, 27-year-old Vincent J. Cavalieri from Schenevus was involved in an incident that occurred on September 12 in 2020 at the Grape N Grog […]
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

State Police Looking for Stolen Excavator

It isn't the typical stolen car or automobile case authorities are typically working on. The theft of this vehicle takes more than hotwiring the engine and speeding off. New York State Police say they're trying to track down a stolen excavator. Troopers shared the above photo on Tuesday, saying they...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WZOZ 103.1

When Will Power Be Restored? NYSEG Oneonta Division Provides Update

This morning, the Oneonta division of NYSEG which provides service in Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Greene, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie, and Ulster counties, has provided an update on the large-scale damage to power lines and utility poles in those counties where about 33,300 customers remain without electricity this morning.
ONEONTA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Thousands Remain Without Power

OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Thousands are still without power in Tioga County, New York due to the recent nor'easter storm that took place on Monday. For some, they do not know when they're going to get it back. Owego resident Jason McLaughlin and his family have been without power since...
OWEGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Tree Falls on Teen in Binghamton

While there have been dozens of reports of trees falling across roadways and even on trees and vehicles during the April 19 Nor-Easter in the Southern Tier, there has been a very unusual report of a tree actually falling on a person. Shortly before 4 a.m. Binghamton Police and medics...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Latest numbers April 22

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County. The county is currently reporting 143 new cases of the virus, with the total number of active cases being 744. 40 people are hospitalized in the county. The number of deaths is still 507.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

