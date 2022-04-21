Tioga County Storm Relief

Following Tuesday’s unprecedented snowstorm, Tioga County residents are doing what they can to rebound without power.

As of 9:20AM Thursday morning, NYSEG ‘s website indicates that there is 2,979 customers in Tioga County without power.

NYSEG customers are able to pick up dry ice and water at the following locations:

Public Safety Building parking lot, 103 Corporate Drive, Owego; from 9:00AM until the supplies are gone.

Campville Fire Station #1, 6153 St. Rt. 17C, Campville from 10:00AM until the supplies are gone.

