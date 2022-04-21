ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 4/21 and Beyond

By Julian Ramirez
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s going to be a warmer weekend than we’ve been accustomed to these past few weeks so it’s time to celebrate! There’s so much going this weekend and with the pandemic numbers are staying relatively low and it’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking...

thirdcoastreview.com

Third Coast Review

Dialogs: “Talking Race at the Opera” by the Chicago Humanities Festival

I gave high praise to Terence Blanchard’s opera Fire Shut Up in My Bones. The opening night performance at the Lyric was filled with excitement and local luminaries. The following evening, I was privileged to listen to Blanchard and the conductor Daniela Candillari in a program by the Chicago Humanities Festival: Talking Race at the Opera was moderated by former Tribune music and opera writer Howard Reich. The setting was the historic Chicago Temple building.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Interview: First “Con”tact : ReedPOP VP Mike Armstrong Tells Us What to Expect at Star Trek: Mission Chicago This Weekend

It’s been a long road getting from there to here. Conventions were one of the big parts of Chicago tourism culture that took a huge hit when COVID made its way here two years ago, and though we’ve started to see the gradual and sometimes temporary return of things like concerts, travel and conventions, it’s been rocky. Still, we were there when McCormick Place opened its doors to the nerdy masses for a Christmas edition of C2E2 and were glad for the return of the con life, soaking in the panels, cosplay and merch. We were equally excited, then, to hear news that a giant new Star Trek convention would be making its debut here at McCormick Place in the spring, and are prepared to beam over to the space-station sized convention center this Friday through Sunday to bring you coverage of a Star Trek convention that’s set up to be the premier Trek experience in the nation.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

3CR’s Guide to Record Store Day 2022 in Chicago and Beyond

It’s time for Record Store Day to celebrate 15 years of fantastic vinyl exclusives! Since COVID-19 forced the annual day of record store celebration to split into three in 2020 and two editions last year, things have been a little tumultuous. The pandemic and interest in vinyl rising has also caused delays, pushing records off their originally announced dates. While this Saturday, April 23 is the official Record Store Day, there will be another RSD drop on June 18 for any titles that couldn’t make it in time (and there’s quite a few that have been moved to the later date).
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Let’s Support Local Artists Today on Bandcamp Friday

It’s a little hard to believe we’re a full two years out from the first Bandcamp Friday. What started as a short term way to help bands affected by the pandemic shutting down touring by waiving fees and letting more money flow to the artists has become a mostly monthly tradition. However in those two years there have been some wild changes. Venues have been opening back up and touring feels a little more feasible rather than a risk. The monthly surge of music buying has made some a little weary of how much it’s all actually helping. And the biggest change of all: Bandcamp was purchased by Epic Games. A big emphasis was placed on the idea that this would not change the front face of Bandcamp much, rather allow for help on back-end tools and future development of things like vinyl pressing and live streaming services. As of now, it seems that they have kept to their word and nothing has truly changed. Certain rumblings about terms of service changes being enforced in the future abound, but as of right now it’s the same ole Bandcamp. Forgive the slight pessimism, but with any huge company comes a lot of new res and need to color within the lines. Something Bandcamp eschewed most of the time in favor of artists.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Third Coast Review

Review: Milwaukee Rep Launches Titanic: The Musical, Its Biggest Show in History

Guest review by Anne Siegel. In 1912, the fabled ocean liner Titanic never made it to its destination in New York City. In 2021, it seemed as though the Milwaukee Repertory Theater would never launch its version of Titanic: The Musical. With the pandemic taking hold in America, the prospects of mounting a show as complex and formidable as Titanic seemed bleak, indeed. For a time, it seemed as though the whole country was coming to a standstill.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Third Coast Review

Journalists and Friends Rally to Save the Chicago Reader

Current and former staff of the Chicago Reader, alongside friends and fans of the 51 year-old independent Chicago alt-weekly, members of organized labor, and others rallied in front of Reader co-owner Len Goodman’s mansion in Lakeview on Thursday, imploring him to allow the publication to complete its transformation into a nonprofit.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Out of Space’s Lineup at Temperance Beer Co. is Perfect for Summer

After having to take 2020 off, Out of Space (put on by the wonderful Evanston SPACE organizers) reignited it’s outdoor festival for an amazing outing. The fest featured a great lineup as always, maintaining most of their originally announced lineup. But it’s time to start fresh with a completely new lineup at familiar ground! Out of Space is back and will be taking over Canal Shores (August 4-7) and Temperance Beer Co. (September 1-4) for another year of extraordinary shows!
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: A Lively and Meticulous Biography of Rebel Theater Artist Emily Mann, by Alexis Greene

If B for Biography equals B for Boring to you, I suggest you adjust your opinion for this excellent biography. Alexis Greene has written a lively and fascinating book about an important theater artist—artistic director, director, and playwright Emily Mann. Mann, who developed a serious interest in theater while a student at the University of Chicago Lab School, has been a theater pioneer, a feminist, and a strong advocate for women’s roles in theater. Her inventive work as a playwright has established her “theater of testimony” as a vibrant genre.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Porches’ New Sound Makes the Most of Any Stage

On a night where most of the city’s foot traffic is near United Center for the Men’s NCAA Basketball tournament, downtown Chicago is still as busy as ever with Porches headlining House of Blues. I haven’t stepped foot in House of Blues since I was 14 to see A Day to Remember as a high school sophomore. The venue still has a Coyote Ugly meets Moulin Rouge vibe to it. From Texas Roadhouse inspired wall décor to the over-the-top lighting everywhere you glance, you slowly realize this venue is a vast departure from most venues Porches has played in the past in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

EXPO Chicago 2022: Our Reflections on the Annual Art Fair at Navy Pier

The 2022 EXPO Chicago took place April 7-10 in Festival Hall at Navy Pier with 140 leading galleries from 25 countries and 65 cities from around the world. As in years past, the festival displayed an impressive and diverse representation of the contemporary art world. Some of the main themes we noticed were artworks that showed the artists’ process within the work when viewing. There was also a noticeable juxtaposition between many poetic, quiet-colored works with thunderous works of intense color. No matter the media used or the palettes in the works at EXPO Chicago, the commonality was immensely thought-provoking work from all over the world with messages that followed us days after the festival came to a close.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Out of Space Takes Over Canal Shores August 4-7 with an Excellent Lineup

Last year, Out of Space, the outdoor festival put on by the wonderful Evanston SPACE organizers, returned after having to take 2020 off. The fest features a great lineup as always, maintaining most of their originally announced lineup. But it’s time to start fresh with a completely new lineup at familiar ground! Out of Space is back and will be taking over Canal Shores (August 4-7) and Temperance Beer Co. (September 1-4) for another year of extraordinary shows!
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Far From Being Forgotten, Six Returns as an International Sensation

Guest review by Anne Siegel. Make no mistake; while most of the real-life wives of Henry VIII ended their days in misery (or worse), their 21st century counterparts are wiser, wittier and full of attitude. They also make great music together. That’s the message of Six, which opened on Tuesday at the CIBC Theatre with enough offstage fanfare to resemble a royal coronation.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Man on Man Brought the Noise to Sleeping Village

Snow in late March is usually the last thing anyone wants but it made for a magical night with Man on Man at Sleeping Village this past Thursday. After releasing their debut record MAN ON MAN, I was instantly hooked onto their music and have been eager to see them for a while now. Joey Holman and Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum produced the album while in lockdown together which makes sense as you can tell how much hard work and love went into the record. They’re passionate lovers and talented musicians. You don’t get very many up and coming gay indie-rock duos nowadays that also happen to be boyfriends. The pair played Chicago’s Riot Fest last year and they have since been touring and playing shows across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Aly & AJ Add Some Nostalgia to Their Lively Show at House of Blues

If you grew up watching Disney channel in the mid 2000s, chances are you know who Aly & AJ are. After a long 10-year musical hiatus, sisters Aly & AJ made their iconic return to music with their EP Ten Years in 2017. With a more modern and refined sound on Ten Years, this rekindled their fanbase as well as the release of a deluxe version and another two albums following their success. Aly & AJ ventured back to Chicago to play the House of Blues this week for a crowd that has grown up with them.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Feature: Cornelia Arts Building Displays Compelling Variety in Open Studio Event

The Cornelia Arts Building recently held their spring open studio event where the public had the opportunity to see work by dozens of artists. The building, located at the corner of Cornelia and Ravenswood, has been providing studio space for artists for more than 35 years and hosts over 40 artists who work in various mediums such as painting and drawing, sculpture, photography, printmaking and jewelry design.
CHICAGO, IL
