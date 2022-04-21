Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 4/21 and Beyond

It’s a little hard to believe we’re a full two years out from the first Bandcamp Friday. What started as a short term way to help bands affected by the pandemic shutting down touring by waiving fees and letting more money flow to the artists has become a mostly monthly tradition. However in those two years there have been some wild changes. Venues have been opening back up and touring feels a little more feasible rather than a risk. The monthly surge of music buying has made some a little weary of how much it’s all actually helping. And the biggest change of all: Bandcamp was purchased by Epic Games. A big emphasis was placed on the idea that this would not change the front face of Bandcamp much, rather allow for help on back-end tools and future development of things like vinyl pressing and live streaming services. As of now, it seems that they have kept to their word and nothing has truly changed. Certain rumblings about terms of service changes being enforced in the future abound, but as of right now it’s the same ole Bandcamp. Forgive the slight pessimism, but with any huge company comes a lot of new res and need to color within the lines. Something Bandcamp eschewed most of the time in favor of artists.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 DAYS AGO