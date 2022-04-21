Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 4/21 and Beyond

It’s been a long road getting from there to here. Conventions were one of the big parts of Chicago tourism culture that took a huge hit when COVID made its way here two years ago, and though we’ve started to see the gradual and sometimes temporary return of things like concerts, travel and conventions, it’s been rocky. Still, we were there when McCormick Place opened its doors to the nerdy masses for a Christmas edition of C2E2 and were glad for the return of the con life, soaking in the panels, cosplay and merch. We were equally excited, then, to hear news that a giant new Star Trek convention would be making its debut here at McCormick Place in the spring, and are prepared to beam over to the space-station sized convention center this Friday through Sunday to bring you coverage of a Star Trek convention that’s set up to be the premier Trek experience in the nation.
