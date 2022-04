After years of hearing about the unconventional sequel that is Overwatch 2, we've finally gotten the chance to play it. PC Gamer participated in a closed alpha period that spanned a few weeks and seemed to include everything that will be in next week's PvP beta. We got to try out a new hero, Sojourn, the new Push mode, a few new maps, a bunch of hero reworks, and the game's new 5v5 format. Watch our impressions above to hear myself and associate editor Tyler Colp's thoughts on Overwatch 2 and see new gameplay from our time in the alpha.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO