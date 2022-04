The Amarillo Opera will present a night of "Opera You Love" during its Opera Gala and Dinner, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. "This is another style that we have not had in Amarillo, lots of personality, lots of athletic ability, brilliant music. Even better, all of these songs are well known, so it is perfect for someone who has never been to the opera before," said Mary Jane Johnson, executive and artistic director for the Amarillo Opera.

