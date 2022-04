The developers at Coffee Stain Studios have taken a new approach to Update 6 for Satisfactory, releasing a 12-minute video outlining the entire update—as well as why they're doing so. In short, they're letting you know in advance that the update won't be huge, but that's because they're taking time to really drill down and get the game ready for its 1.0 release—which will probably be this year. To that end, Update 6 releasing some time in early June might be the last big update before the whole thing comes tumbling out.

