Chicago Park District Has History Of Racism Allegations

By Sidnee King, Better Government Association
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — In addition to dealing with a security camera program under fire, Chicago Park District officials are also grappling with a history of allegations of systemic discrimination and inequity in how it allocates resources. Friends of the Parks, a Chicago-based park advocacy group often critical of the...

Bruce Melton
3d ago

Do you want a park you can take your family to or a park where people want to shoot you!!??

