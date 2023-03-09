Open in App
Tennessee State
NCAA Women's Bracketology: 2023 women's college basketball projections

By Charlie Creme,

21 hours ago

Women's Bracketology: 2023 NCAA tournament

By Charlie Creme Updated: 3/9/2023 at 12:40 a.m. ET

The women's NCAA tournament will undergo significant change for the second consecutive season. The field expanded to 68 teams last year. This season, the customary four regional sites have been reduced to two: Seattle and Greenville, South Carolina. The top 16 teams will continue to host the first and second rounds, and the First Four games will again be played at the site of the first-round games to which they feed. Defending champion South Carolina is the heavy favorite, and the Gamecocks seek to become the first repeat champions since UConn in 2015-16. The Final Four is March 31 and April 2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Bracket Watch

Top Overall Seed

South Carolina

First Team Out

St. John's

Last Team In

Princeton

Wednesday was much calmer in Bracketology. No bids were stolen as UNLV completed its perfect Mountain West season with a conference tournament title. The No. 11 and 12 seeds are crowded with teams that could be on either seed line. Given how similar the profiles are, and for geographical balance and more beneficial travel, the Lady Rebels remain a No. 12 seed. Sacramento State (No. 13) claimed the Big Sky crown, and the Hornets warranted a better seed than Northern Arizona would have been (No. 15), so that shuffled the seeding of some other teams. The top 16 remained unchanged.

On the Bubble

Last Four Byes

Last Four In

First Four Out

Next Four Out

68-Team Bracket

Moved Up

Moved Down

New Team to Bracket

Automatic Qualifier

  1. 16 Chattanooga
  2. 16 SE Louisiana
  3. 11 Miami
  4. 11 Marquette
  1. 11 Purdue
  2. 11 Princeton
  3. 16 Norfolk State
  4. 16 Tennessee Tech

Greenville 1

Columbia
  1. 1 South Carolina - aq
  2. 16 Chattanooga - aq / SE Louisiana - aq
  3. 8 Baylor
  4. 9 Illinois
Chapel Hill
  1. 5 Colorado
  2. 12 Cleveland State - aq
  3. 4 North Carolina
  4. 13 East Carolina - aq
Columbus
  1. 6 Iowa State
  2. 11 Miami / Marquette
  3. 3 Ohio State
  4. 14 Long Beach State - aq
Salt Lake City
  1. 7 Creighton
  2. 10 Alabama
  3. 2 Utah
  4. 15 Northern Arizona - aq

Seattle 4

Stanford
  1. 1 Stanford
  2. 16 Southern Utah - aq
  3. 8 Oklahoma State
  4. 9 Georgia
Austin
  1. 5 Louisville
  2. 12 Portland - aq
  3. 4 Texas - aq
  4. 13 Illinois State - aq
Durham
  1. 6 Washington State - aq
  2. 11 Purdue / Princeton
  3. 3 Duke
  4. 14 Gardner-Webb - aq
Iowa City
  1. 7 Florida State
  2. 10 Columbia - aq
  3. 2 Iowa - aq
  4. 15 Iona - aq

Greenville 2

Bloomington
  1. 1 Indiana
  2. 16 aq - Norfolk State aq - Tennessee Tech /
  3. 8 Ole Miss
  4. 9 Gonzaga
Los Angeles
  1. 5 Oklahoma
  2. 12 aq - UNLV
  3. 4 UCLA
  4. 13 aq - Sacramento State
South Bend
  1. 6 Michigan
  2. 11 aq - South Dakota State
  3. 3 Notre Dame
  4. 14 aq - Boston University
Storrs
  1. 7 South Florida
  2. 10 Mississippi State
  3. 2 aq - UConn
  4. 15 aq - Fairleigh Dickinson

Seattle 3

Blacksburg
  1. 1 aq - Virginia Tech
  2. 16 aq - Jackson State
  3. 8 USC
  4. 9 Kansas
Villanova
  1. 5 Tennessee
  2. 12 aq - Toledo
  3. 4 Villanova
  4. 13 aq - James Madison
Baton Rouge
  1. 6 Arizona
  2. 11 aq - Florida Gulf Coast
  3. 3 LSU
  4. 14 aq - Towson
College Park
  1. 7 NC State
  2. 10 aq - Middle Tennessee
  3. 2 Maryland
  4. 15 aq - Vermont

Conference Breakdown

Conference Team ACC 8 Pac-12 7 Big Ten 7 SEC 7 Big 12 6 Big East 4 AAC 2 Ivy 2 WCC 2 All NCAAW Conferences

Photo illo by ESPN Illustration, additional photos courtesy of Getty Images, Associated Press, Imagn, Icon Sportswire, EPA/Shutterstock

RULES

ESPN's Bracketology efforts are focused on projecting the NCAA tournament field just as we expect the NCAA Division I basketball committee to select the field in March. ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme uses the same data points favored by the committee, including strength of schedule and other season-long indicators, including the NET and team-sheet data similar to what is available to the NCAA, in his projections of the field. Visit the NCAA's website for a fuller understanding of NCAA selection criteria .

64-Team Bracket

The 64-team bracket is the standard version of the NCAA tournament field that has been in place since 1994. If the 2021 field is comprised of 64 teams, there will be some key differences to past years, however.

The primary adjustment from a normal year is, of course, the playing of the entire NCAA tournament at a single site. This eliminates the need for geographical considerations in seeding. Additionally, there will be at least one fewer automatic qualifier this season, as the Ivy League's decision to forgo the 2020-21 season reduces the number of AQ entries to 31 for this season.

48-Team Bracket

In this projection, a condensed selection process would reduce the field by eight at-large teams and eight automatic qualifiers (the latter of which still receive a revenue unit). The top four seeds in each region would receive a bye into the second round, with four first-round games per region - 5 vs. 12, 6 vs. 11, 7 vs. 10 and 8 vs. 9.

16-Team Bracket

In this projection, the committee selects and seeds the 16 best available teams. There are no automatic qualifiers, although all non-competing conference champions receive the designated revenue unit.

To maintain some sense of national balance, conference participation is capped at four teams. And no region shall have more than one team from the same conference.

