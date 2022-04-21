ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

'Shocked and disappointed': Coach reacts to Texas junior college baseball brawl

By Matt Young
 3 days ago
A batting practice baseball rests in a catchers mitt during Chicago White Sox spring training workouts on February 19, 2014 at The Ballpark at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. (Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

Josh Phillips, a former star at Cypress' Bridgeland High School, had just hit a go-ahead home run that put his North Central Texas College team ahead of Weatherford College on Wednesday afternoon, but that wasn't going to be the story. What has everybody talking is what happened after he rounded third base.

As Phillips makes his way to third, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward, who just gave up the go-ahead blast, throws down his glove and starts sprinting in his direction, eventually spearing Phillips right in the chest after he takes a couple steps past third base.

The fight didn't continue much past that as players from both teams kept the two players apart and Phillips eventually got back to his feet and finished circling the bases to touch home plate. The game - which was in Weatherford, about 30 miles west of Fort Worth - was halted and not picked back up. It was the first game of a scheduled doubleheader.

The video of the spear has more than 4.2 million views on Twitter as of Thursday morning.

"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today," Weatherford coach and assistant athletic director Jeff Lightfoot said in a statement. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."

Lightfoot added that Woodward - a 6-foot-3, 195-pound reliever from Breckenridge, which is located between Abilene and Weatherford - hasn't been in trouble at the school in the past.

"The WC student in question will face potential disciplinary action from the Office of Student Services up to and possibly including expulsion," the school said in a statement. "The Weatherford College Police Department is also investigating the incident and has taken statements."

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Phillips is having a tremendous freshman season, leading NCTC with a .331 average with seven home runs and 31 RBI in 38 games.

