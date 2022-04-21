ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft 2022: First-round prop bets with a week to go

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The first round of the NFL Draft takes place on April 28, which means it’s time to focus on the betting opportunities that exist in the market.

On a recent episode of The Action Network Podcast, NFL expert Chris Raybon was joined by contributor and NFL Draft maven Scott Smith to break down their best early bets to make.

In such a fluid market, it’s important to get involved early instead of waiting, because odds tend to move.

Here are four early bets the duo has already made (best odds available at time):

Derek Stingley Jr. Under 10.5 (-105)

The LSU cornerback’s stock has jumped around. He once looked like a potential No. 1 overall pick and then slid due to injuries. But after an impressive pro day, this line is already on the move. Still, the duo likes this pick at 10.5.

Washington is mentioned as a possibility to go with him, or a team may trade up to grab the talented corner.

Kenny Pickett First QB Taken (+140)

This market seems to come down to Pittsburgh’s Pickett or Malik Willis of Liberty. No. 6 is a possibility with the Carolina Panthers needing a long-term answer at the position.

Will Willis slide? There’s no undisputed top quarterback prospect on the board, so there could be value on the plus-money with Pickett.

Over 5.5 Wide Receivers Drafted in Round 1 (+120)

USC’s Drake London and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson could be gone early. Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Ohio State’s Chris Olave are options, too. Add in the factor that wide receivers are getting paid at the top of the market, and teams could be interested in drafting receivers earlier to get them locked in on four-year rookie deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmvJN_0fFt8iv700
Garrett Wilson speaks with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Getty Images
Over 4.5 Defensive Backs Taken in Round 1 (+120)

Moving to the other side of the ball, Smith has another plus-money option. The landscape is changing on offense, which means the defense has to adjust, too. There are specific needs late in the first round for secondary help. That could get this number over the hump.

Who’s No. 2?

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is looking more and more like the No. 1 overall pick (-175 favorite at BetMGM). After that, though, the draft is shaping up to have a wild betting market. Anything can happen at No. 2 overall, which currently belongs to the Detroit Lions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MLR5_0fFt8iv700
Travon Walker gets pressure on Alabama’s Bryce Young during the national championship.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Offensive linemen Evan Neal (20/1 to go second) and Ikem Ekwonu (16/1) are good examples of players who flew up draft boards early in the process. The late bloomer, however, is Travon Walker (7/2).

Walker posted only 9.5 sacks in three seasons at Georgia, but the 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end’s physical tools — along with his unreal combine, during which he ripped off a 4.51 40-yard dash and 35.5-inch vertical — have put him into conversation for top pick.

Hutchinson’s the chalk (-175) to go No. 1, followed by Walker (+140), then a steep drop-off to Ekwonu (10/1) and Neal (12/1).

No matter how you slice it, the Lions could use defensive production. They were bottom five last year in sacks (30), tackles for loss (58) and forced fumbles (10).

The final prospect worth mentioning is Ahmad Gardner, who has shifted from 25/1 to 8/1 for No. 2 overall pick.

Gardner, who’s also a heavy favorite to be the first cornerback drafted (-500), didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage over three years at Cincinnati, spanning more than 1,000 defensive snaps.

For more NFL Draft betting tips, tune in to The Action Network Podcast.

