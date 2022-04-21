ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's inflation expectations fall from 11-year high in April -cenbank

April 21 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among households in Russia dropped to 12.5% in April, their lowest since September 2021 and well down from an 11-year high of 18.3% in March, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 17.62% as of April 15, its highest since early 2002, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, as the volatile rouble sent prices soaring amid Western sanctions.

A poll of economists held by the central bank in April showed inflation was on track to accelerate to 22% this year, while the economy would shrink 9.2%. (Reporting by Reuters)

#Russia#Inflation#Central Bank Data#The Economy Ministry
