The Slovak romantic comedy "And a Happy New Year 2," directed by Jakub Kroner, has grossed Euros 1.11 million ($1.19 million) at the local box office over five weeks of release, which is more than any Hollywood blockbuster earned in the country so far this year. Its stellar run continues the success achieved by home-grown romantic comedies in the past two years, according to online news service Film New Europe. "And a Happy New Year 2" is a sequel to Kroner's comedy "The New Year's Kiss," which was one of the first to kick-start...

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO