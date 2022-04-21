New York Rangers at New York Islanders: NHL Betting Picks, Predictions and Tips - April 21

With a single week remaining in the 2021-22 NHL regular season, teams and fans alike have turned their attention to the playoffs. Stars are being rested as first-round matchups are slowly falling into place, and each of the 16 teams to qualify for the postseason are envisioning parade routes throughout their respective cities. By clinching the Western Conference regular-season title and remaining in contention for their second-consecutive Presidents’ Trophy, the Colorado Avalanche have more reasons than most to believe that this is their year to win the Stanley Cup for the third time, and first since the 2000-01 season.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO