New York City, NY

New York Rangers at New York Islanders: NHL Betting Picks, Predictions and Tips - April 21

Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Islanders host the New York Rangers on Thursday April 21st, 7:40pm ET at UBS Arena in NHL Regular-season play. The New York Rangers are favored in the matchup, with the moneyline...

Yardbarker

3 Bruins’ 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Predictions

It’s official: the Boston Bruins are going to the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year and the 75th time in team history. Given the expectations for this team and looking at the current roster, it isn’t necessarily a surprise that they made it. The real question this season has always been, does this team have enough depth to go far in the postseason once they reach the playoffs?
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

4 Reasons the Avalanche Will Win the 2022 Stanley Cup

With a single week remaining in the 2021-22 NHL regular season, teams and fans alike have turned their attention to the playoffs. Stars are being rested as first-round matchups are slowly falling into place, and each of the 16 teams to qualify for the postseason are envisioning parade routes throughout their respective cities. By clinching the Western Conference regular-season title and remaining in contention for their second-consecutive Presidents’ Trophy, the Colorado Avalanche have more reasons than most to believe that this is their year to win the Stanley Cup for the third time, and first since the 2000-01 season.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Montreal Canadiens hold ceremony for Guy Lafleur

The Montreal Canadiens held a pre-game ceremony on Sunday night for Guy Lafleur in honour of his passing on Friday. The ceremony began with a video tribute for Lefleur. It started with photos and highlights of Lefleur with audio clips of him talking about himself as a player, as well as his love of the game. After that, they played more highlights of Lefleur’s career, with Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” playing in the background.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Veleno Gaining Top-Line Experience in Larkin’s Absence

Next man up is a way of life in pro sports. When a player goes down with an injury, it provides an opportunity for somebody else to step in and showcase their skills. Recently, Detroit Red Wings captain and top-line center Dylan Larkin was lost for the rest of the season after undergoing muscle core surgery (from ‘Red Wing captain Dylan Larkin to miss final six games after core muscle surgery,’ Detroit News, April 18, 2022). With just a few games remaining in the 2021-22 season, Joe Veleno has been inserted into Larkin’s spot on the top line with Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi, which should provide a valuable learning experience for the 22-year-old center.
DETROIT, MI
New York City, NY
New York State
Elmont, NY
Yardbarker

Under Darryl Sutter, the Calgary Flames have embraced a puck possession game

The Calgary Flames likely won’t win the William M. Jennings Trophy this season, annually bestowed upon the goaltenders on the team that allows the fewest goals against – odds are, Carolina or the Rangers will get that award. But the Flames have emerged as one of the stingiest defensive teams in hockey after being very much not that last season.
NHL

