Elderly cardiac patients with previous stroke need to be more cautious about stroke recurrence

By National Cerebral, Cardiovascular Center
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center in Japan found that patients aged ≥75 years with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) and previous stroke/transient ischemic attack (TIA) more commonly had subsequent ischemic and hemorrhagic events than those without previous stroke/TIA in the prospective, multicenter, observational All Nippon AF In the Elderly...

