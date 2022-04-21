ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Threat of national rail strike grows

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0D1R_0fFt4omx00
Financial News

The threat of a national strike by rail workers is increasing after another trade union warned of a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said train operators and Network Rail were refusing to give guarantees on job security, pay and protecting terms and conditions for staff.

The union, which represents a range of station, on-board, operational, control, engineering, managerial and support staff, called for an industry-wide no compulsory redundancy agreement that was in place during the pandemic to be extended until at least the end of 2022.

We stand ready to ballot our members for action and cannot rule out a nationwide rail strike

TSSA said many rail staff have gone two years or more without a pay rise, adding that reports of widespread ticket office closures have not been denied by Government and the rail industry.

Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary, said: “Rail workers have kept our vital public transport services running throughout the coronavirus pandemic, yet they face uncertain job security and see wages falling behind the rising cost of living. We cannot stand by and let this happen.

“The least our railway workers deserve is a pay rise matching the cost-of-living increase and guarantees that their jobs are safe. As none of the companies are prepared to give those assurances, we find ourselves in dispute over these vital bread and butter issues.

“We’re consulting our reps across all companies on next moves. We stand ready to ballot our members for action and cannot rule out a nationwide rail strike.

“If we ballot, we will be looking to co-ordinate our industrial action with sister unions and any other workers taking action against the Tories’ cost-of-living crisis.”

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union has announced it is balloting 40,000 of its members for industrial action over the same issues, with the result due at the end of May.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “The pandemic was an unprecedented shock for the railway, with the lowest passenger numbers in over 150 years and record levels of public funding to keep it running.

“Our whole focus now should be securing a thriving future for rail that adapts to new travel patterns and takes no more than its fair share from taxpayers, instead of staging premature industrial action which would disrupt passengers’ lives and put the industry’s recovery at risk.”

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s regional director, said: “Our railway has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, and even as passenger numbers start to recover, we know travel habits and passenger demand have changed, and the industry has to change too.

“We cannot keep relying on Government handout, and so we must work together with train operators and our trades unions to save millions of pounds and deliver a more efficient railway.

“Our modernisation programme aims to build a sustainable future that delivers for passengers and creates better and safer jobs for our people. We would not consider any changes that would make the railway less safe.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions

China is promoting coal-fired power as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive a sluggish economy, prompting warnings that Beijing is setting back efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. Official plans call for boosting coal production capacity by 300 million tons this year, according to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Hundreds recreate 1932 demo over ‘barrier’ to countryside for people of colour

Hundreds of people have recreated a 1932 protest calling for the “massive barrier “to the countryside for people of colour to end. The Right to Roam campaign is celebrating the 90th anniversary of when hundreds of activists trespassed on Kinder Scout in the Peak District to demonstrate against being denied access to areas of open country in England and Wales.
WORLD
BBC

TransPennine rail conductors strike again in pay row

Rail commuters face further disruption in services as conductors stage another strike in a pay dispute. RMT union members on the TransPennine Express (TPE) have walked out for 24 hours on Sunday. The union said it was "the last course of action but the company has left us with no...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Railway#Tssa#Network Rail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
newschain

Sue Gray’s Covid parties review could ‘end’ Johnson’s premiership, says report

Boris Johnson could be forced to resign after the Sue Gray review into claims of Covid rule breaches in the Government is published, according to a report. Ms Gray, a senior civil servant, was forced to delay the publication of her investigation into alleged parties held in Downing Street and Whitehall during England’s coronavirus lockdowns due to the Metropolitan Police commencing their own inquiry.
WORLD
newschain

Racing called off at Auteuil due to strike action

Racing was abandoned at Auteuil on Sunday due to an industrial dispute between France Galop employees and trade union members. The track was intending to hold an eight-race card that included a Listed race and two Grade Two contests, but a wages dispute led to a demonstration in the parade ring.
SPORTS
newschain

Government has ‘parked the bus’ on English football reforms – Julian Knight

The Government has been accused of “parking the bus” rather than going on the attack when it comes to reforming English football. Julian Knight, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, welcomed the Government’s endorsement of the fan-led review’s strategic recommendations, including the creation of an independent regulator with statutory powers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon announces grant to help just transition to net zero

Nicola Sturgeon is to announce a £100,000 annual trade union grant to help in Scotland’s just transition to net zero. The First Minister will tell the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) annual congress in Aberdeen on Monday the money will be used to help support a fair approach to significantly cutting people’s environmental impact.
ECONOMY
newschain

Aberdeen to host second round of transatlantic trade talks with US

Aberdeen will play host to another round of talks aimed at boosting the UK’s £200 billion trade partnership with the United States. During the second transatlantic dialog this week, the UK Government said talks will focus on “priority areas” including digital and innovation, green trade, supporting small and medium enterprises, and supply chain resilience.
ECONOMY
newschain

Health Secretary should tackle hormone replacement therapy shortage, says MP

The Health Secretary should tackle the acute shortage of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) himself rather than appoint a tsar, a Labour MP has said. Carolyn Harris, co-chairwoman of the UK menopause taskforce, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I welcome the fact that the Secretary of State is doing something about this, because somebody needed to, because up until now they’ve not bothered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Number of Covid positive patients in hospital falls below 500 in Ireland

The reduction in the number of Covid-positive patients in Ireland has been welcomed as a milestone in the pandemic. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said Covid hospital admissions had fallen below 500, according to the latest figures reported on Sunday. He described the figure as a “a significant milestone and...
WORLD
newschain

Beijing districts placed under lockdown as coronavirus cases mount

China’s capital began testing millions of residents and shutting down residential and business districts on Monday amid a new outbreak of Covid-19. While only 70 cases of coronavirus have been found in Beijing, which has a population of more than 21 million, since the outbreak surfaced on Friday, authorities have implemented extreme measures to prevent its further spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy