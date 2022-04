Brianna from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning so we talked on the phone about Scooter!. Meet Scooter! This handsome lad is always dressed to the nines in his best tuxedo, but prefers to dress up with nowhere to go. Scooter is the perfect pal to stay in with you on the weekends, watching Victorian romance dramas (Bridgerton anyone?) or whatever shows you prefer! He is pretty shy with new people, but once he trusts you he'll melt right into your hands for pets and is an absolute sweetheart. Like most shy kitties, if you give Scooter the time he needs to open up to you, you'll have a loyal friend for life!

