ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How Weetabix held vital clue to Rikki murder

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytTsJ_0fFt3rIX00

Weetabix held the key to bringing the killer of schoolboy Rikki Neave to justice after 27 years, a senior prosecutor has said.

Six-year-old Rikki had breakfast at around 9.30am on the day of his murder – a fact which fundamentally altered thinking around the cold case.

Hannah Van Dadelszen, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the East of England, said a re-evaluation of evidence pointed towards James Watson – and away from Rikki’s mother Ruth, who was cleared of murder in 1996.

She said: “I think what really fundamentally changed our understanding of what happened in this case was the post-mortem evidence which showed that Rikki died within two hours of his last meal.

“And his last meal was Weetabix for breakfast that morning. And we think that he had that around 9.30am.

“Once we had re-evaluated that evidence, we knew that he had died in the morning, rather than later in the day or the evening, as we had originally thought.”

Soil from Rikki’s shoes was a “major thrust” of the fresh case against Watson, as it showed the victim had walked into the woods where he was found dead but did not walk out again.

“The weight that was attached to that evidence was different in the prosecution back in 1996.

“That’s really the product of different lawyers looking at it and a fresh pair of eyes having a different point of view,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11210J_0fFt3rIX00
Rikki Neave’s muddy shoes showed he walked into the woods where he was found dead (CPS/PA) (PA Media)

The emerging picture debunked the earlier theory underpinning Ruth Neave’s prosecution that Rikki was killed at home then wheeled to the woods in a buggy at night.

The case against Watson was sealed after his DNA was found on the clothes Rikki was wearing at the time of his death.

Ms Van Dadelszen said: “One of the advantages that we’ve had in the almost 30 years since the initial case was prosecuted is that DNA technology has improved such that we were able to obtain evidence that wouldn’t have been available to us at the trial in 1996.

“So the evidence package that we had today was more informed and more accurate than that we were able to present at the first trial.

“The DNA evidence was absolutely critical, and really helped build our case against James Watson.

“Initially, Mr Watson had denied contact with Rikki Neave, and then he changed his story over time to explain the contact between him and Rikki.

“The DNA evidence was fundamental, ensuring that James Watson had contact with Rikki Neave, in the clothes that he was wearing at the point at which he died.”

In his evidence to the jury, Watson lied about his contact with Rikki and made up a story that he lifted him up to see diggers on a building site through a hole in a fence.

“In fact, our investigation showed that that fence didn’t exist at the time that Rikki was killed.

“His lying was brought to the fore during the course of his cross-examination and the jury were able to see that.”

Ms Van Dadelszen explained the Weetabix evidence played a key role in reversing an initial decision not to prosecute Watson after Ruth Neave exercised her victim’s right for a review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2992TF_0fFt3rIX00
Clothes Rikki Neave was wearing were recovered from a bin near where his body was found (CPS/PA) (PA Media)

She said: “In this instance, when we had a second lawyer look at the case, with the assistance of external counsel, they re-evaluated the weight that had been attached to particular pieces of evidence, and critically, that evidence around time of death and Rikki’s last meal emerged with greater significance than had initially been attributed to it.

“So that decision changed. And that’s the product of our internal processes and a fresh pair of eyes looking at the matter.

“Then as a consequence, went back and looked at other evidence around this, the sightings or so-called sightings of Rikki in the afternoon.

“We were able to develop our case on the basis of those sightings having been false sightings. So that was really the thrust of the review in 2019.

“It’s certainly showing that the initial decision to prosecute Ruth Neave for Rikki’s murder was wrong, and we’ve been very upfront about that.”

She said getting a conviction meant a “huge amount” to the prosecution team.

“I am pleased that we have been able to deliver justice for all those who knew and loved Rikki. And I hope that for all those people that does bring a sense of closure to the case.

“And it does bring a sense of confidence and hope that these types of cases can still be resolved so long after they occurred.

“I think as well, it shows a resilience and a determination by both the police and the prosecutors to really follow through on difficult cases, and not shy away from prosecutions that are far from straightforward.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

Two people charged over the death of a two-year-old girl have had their first crown court hearing. Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, is accused of murdering Lola James. The infant’s mother Sinead James 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, is charged with causing or allowing Lola’s death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Earl of Wessex gives church reading on calmer day after Caribbean protests

The Earl and Countess of Wessex attended a church service on a calmer day for the couple after experiencing protests earlier in the tour. Edward gave a reading from the Apostles chapter of the Bible during a lengthy service at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Saint Lucia on Sunday, which was held to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
WORLD
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Watson
The Independent

Man accused of murdering son, two, ‘said he was ‘taking Julius with me’ in text’

A man sent a text message to his ex-partner to say he was “getting out of here” with their two-year-old son before he allegedly murdered the infant, a court has been told.Lukasz Czapla, 41, is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering Julius Czapla at a property in Muirhouse in the city on November 20 or 21 2020.At a hearing on Friday, a 15-strong jury was shown text messages between Czapla and his former partner Patrycja Szczesniak on the eve of the discovery of their son’s body.The messages, translated from Polish, revealed Ms Szczesniak was seeing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Weetabix
BBC

Jamie Wallis: First trans MP says part of him died after rape

The first MP to come out as transgender has said he hopes to begin transitioning "as quickly as possible". Jamie Wallis last month tweeted that he has gender dysphoria and had been raped and blackmailed. He told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, a part of him "died" following...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

Md. dentist charged with murder held without bond

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Dr. James Ryan had his first court appearance on Wednesday after police arrested and charged him with second-degree murder related to the death of 25-year-old Sarah Harris. The judge said Ryan is a flight risk and a danger to the community, so they ordered the 48-year-old oral surgeon to be […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

Four killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London. The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday. A man, who was known to them, has been arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding, says US’s Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Russia is failing in its war aims and “Ukraine is succeeding”. His secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv along with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was the highest-level American visit to the capital since Russia invaded in late February. They told Ukrainian President...
POLITICS
newschain

British Antarctic Territory to host its first same-sex wedding

Two crew members from the RRS Sir David Attenborough are to become the first same-sex couple to marry in the British Antarctic Territory. Stewards Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter, who have been together for 20 years, will be married by Will Whatley, the ship’s captain, at the British Antarctic Survey’s (BAS) Rothera Research Station.
RELATIONSHIPS
newschain

Child’s body found after tour boat sinking in Japan

Rescuers searching for those missing since a tour boat carrying 26 people sank off north-eastern Japan have found the body of an 11th victim – a child – as questions intensified about why the vessel sailed in rough weather at a known hazardous location. The youngster was found...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions

China is promoting coal-fired power as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive a sluggish economy, prompting warnings that Beijing is setting back efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. Official plans call for boosting coal production capacity by 300 million tons this year, according to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Ambulance workers overwhelmed because of pressures they face – report

Ambulance workers are being “overwhelmed” and suffering from stress when they finish their shifts because of the pressures they are facing, according to a new report. Unison said its research revealed that emotional breakdowns, sleep problems, mood swings and the use of anti-depressants were among the issues reported by staff who have been dealing with “unprecedented” demand for months.
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy