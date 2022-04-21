ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

MDOT starts building a new ramp from Fulton Street to I-96 next week

By Robb Westaby
Fox17
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Some drivers in Kent County have long wished they could get onto eastbound I-96 from M-21 Fulton Street. Those drivers get their wish this year. On April 25, work begins on I-96 and on eastbound Fulton Street to add a ramp...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

MDOT announces start dates for bridge, road projects in U.P.

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the starting dates of two projects in the U.P. set to begin in the coming weeks. In Ontonagon County, work on the M-64 bridge over Floodwood River and M-64 bridge over Halfway Creek will begin Monday, April 25 as part of the $4.9 million MDOT investment to rebuild four bridges in Iron and Ontonagon counties. Work will include deck replacement, substructure repairs, scour countermeasures, beam end repairs, steel cleaning and coating, and roadway approach work on the two M-64 bridges as well as US-141 over the East Branch of the Net River (project start date to be announced) and US-45 over Roselawn Creek (work already underway).
MUNISING, MI
Fox17

32nd Avenue reopens after Holland railroad crossing malfunction

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland railroad crossing has reopened after a malfunction on Saturday. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected the stretch of 32nd Avenue between Waverly Avenue until the railroad crossing was repaired at around 8 p.m. The closure lasted for about an hour and a half.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

I-94 bridge demolition to close all lanes of Portage Road

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Portage Road will be closed during the demolition of the south half of the westbound bridge of Interstate 94, the Michigan Department of Transportation reports. The total closure of Portage Road between the east and west legs of Kilgore Road will occur from 8 p.m. Friday, April...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Kent County, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
Kent County, MI
Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdot#Fulton Street
The Grand Rapids Press

Voters in Holland, Zeeland townships to decide May 3 on renewal of Zeeland BPW electricity service

ZEELAND, MI – Voters in Holland and Zeeland townships on May 3 will decide whether to allow the Zeeland Board of Public Works to continue providing them electricity. The measure, referenced on the Ottawa County election ballot as “Electric Franchise Propositiono,” is a 30-year renewal proposition allowing Zeeland DPW to use public infrastructure, as well as electrical infrastructure such as electrical lines and towers, to continue its commercial transmission and distribution of electricity to portions of both townships.
ZEELAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Fox17

Oshtemo Township installs communication boards at playgrounds

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — New additions at playgrounds in Oshtemo Township aim to make playtime more fun for more children. Township officials say communication boards will be installed to help nonverbal and neurotypical children and adults communicate with others more easily, with boards already installed at Flesher Field Park behind Township Hall.
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, April 21

Today's top stories include the search for a wanted man accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend and killing her dog, the accused Oxford school shooter is in court, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. The city of Bay City has released a new dashboard map designed to inform the community...
BAY CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Remains of Muskegon County man missing for 22 years identified

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The body of a man missing since 2000 was identified nearly 22 years later. The remains of Ronald Wayne Jager, of Fruitland Township, were positively identified in April. He went missing in August 2000 after launching his boat from the Whitehall municipal boat launch. His boat was found on the Wisconsin shoreline, 80 miles from launch, but his body wasn’t found.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy