MDOT starts building a new ramp from Fulton Street to I-96 next week

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the starting dates of two projects in the U.P. set to begin in the coming weeks. In Ontonagon County, work on the M-64 bridge over Floodwood River and M-64 bridge over Halfway Creek will begin Monday, April 25 as part of the $4.9 million MDOT investment to rebuild four bridges in Iron and Ontonagon counties. Work will include deck replacement, substructure repairs, scour countermeasures, beam end repairs, steel cleaning and coating, and roadway approach work on the two M-64 bridges as well as US-141 over the East Branch of the Net River (project start date to be announced) and US-45 over Roselawn Creek (work already underway).

