Planned Lane Closures on Route 1 for Indian River Inlet Bridge Inspections

ACCOMACK, Va.- The Eastern Shore Public Library Board of Trustees is looking for public comment on its comprehensive five-year strategic plan for the library system. For the past year, library staff and trustees have been working to develop a new mission and vision for the library system and the Heritage Center. They then developed goals to meet the vision. The 2022-2027 plan is based on numerous outreach events, public meetings, staff training, library trends, and general community discussions. To view the 112-page plan, which is divided into sections, go to the library’s website, espl.org, and click on the purple banner. A print copy is available for view at one of the four ESPL libraries.

PARKSLEY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO