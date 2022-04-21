ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Planned Lane Closures on Route 1 for Indian River Inlet Bridge Inspections

WBOC
 3 days ago

INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del.- Expect intermittent lane closures from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday next week on Route 1 for inspections of the bridge over Indian River Inlet, the Delaware Department...

