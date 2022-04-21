ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday

3 News Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England. Elizabeth is expected to spend the day at the estate’s Wood Farm cottage, a personal...

www.3newsnow.com

