Rockslide damages part of Hwy 180 near Kings Canyon National Park

A major rockslide damaged parts of State Route 180 near Kings Canyon National Park.

Massive boulders weighing up to 200 tons tumbled down and destroyed more than a dozen trees.

Caltrans crews cleared the area and are working to repair a part of the road that was cracked.

No injuries were reported.

The annual winter closure of that portion of Highway 180 remains in effect, and Caltrans will provide reopening information as it becomes available.