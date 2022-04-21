ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

A luge stunner: Hackl leaves Germany for Austrian team

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdeXn_0fFt2KZh00

Three-time Olympic champion Georg Hackl has left the German luge program for a job with rival Austria , announcing Thursday he has agreed to a four-year contract that runs through the 2026 Olympics.

Hackl is one of Germany’s luge legends, a major part of the country's dominance in the sliding sport for decades. Germany typically wins more World Cup medals each season than all other nations combined, plus claimed gold in all four events at the Beijing Olympics this year.

Hackl’s primary responsibility with Austria will be in technical development and sled material construction, a task he’ll share with Austrian Olympic doubles luge silver medalist Peter Penz.

“As a coach with Germany, I have won everything there is to win,” Hackl said. “I was looking for a new challenge.”

Austrian Luge president Markus Prock was one of Hackl’s chief on-ice rivals for years. But when Prock approached Hackl — a 10-time world champion — about making this move, Hackl was soon sold.

“The conversations with Markus were absolutely convincing,” Hackl said.

Austria won three medals at the Beijing Games, second-most of any nation behind Germany’s six. Madeleine Egle was second in the overall women’s World Cup standings this past season, and Wolfgang Kindl was second in the men’s standings.

With Hackl, Prock hopes Austria can now take the next step.

“We want to overtake the toboggan powerhouse Germany and become No. 1 on the ice track,” Prock said. “This requires a lot of heart and passion. ... Now that the opportunity arose to steer him to Austria, we took the plunge. I’m very happy, but also proud, that he chose us.”

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

France says it has evidence Russia tried to frame it with mass graves in Mali

Russian mercenaries, likely with the Wagner Group, buried a dozen Malian bodies in a mass grave about 2.5 miles east of France's former Gossi military base with the goal of blaming France, a French military officer tells The Associated Press. The French military released video images taken Thursday morning showing what appear to be 10 Caucasian soldiers covering bodies with sand.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Macron Won. And So Did the Far Right.

For the second time in a row, Emmanuel Macron emerged victorious against his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in what was a tighter contest than their one five years ago. But Le Pen didn’t sound defeated. In her concession speech on Sunday night, she praised the results, her best electoral performance to date, as a “resounding victory” and suggested that this election would not mark the end of her political career. “In this defeat,” she told supporters, “I cannot help but feel a sense of hope.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georg Hackl
Person
Madeleine Egle
WHIO Dayton

Global shares fall amid interest rate, earnings worries

TOKYO — (AP) — European stocks declined Monday, tracking losses in Asia as worries over interest rate hikes dominated an array of investor concerns. The Shanghai Composite index sank 5.1% and Hong Kong fell 3.7% as China reinforced its stringent pandemic policies while case numbers rose. Oil prices...
STOCKS
ABC News

ABC News

620K+
Followers
149K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy