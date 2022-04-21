ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Skywalker's landspeeder is getting a Lego makeover for Star Wars day

By Benjamin Abbott
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luke Skywalker's ride from a New Hope is the latest kit to join the Lego Star Wars sets range. A 1,890-piece model for the Ultimate Collector Series, the Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder will be available to order this May 4 (AKA Star Wars day) for $199.99 / £174.99 from...

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

