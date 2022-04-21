ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

WATCH: Police officer escorts geese off Las Vegas Strip

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A few feathered visitors received a personal escort on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shared body camera...

news3lv.com

Comments / 4

Bully Trading LLC
3d ago

that officer had every right to use lethal force. the geese were uncooperative and defiant. but they were Canadian geese. what if they were black or brown geese or worse foreign geese? it's unfair how geese are treated differently based on their color of their feathers. geese are geese... specially on the dinner table. Geese Lives Matter #glm

Reply(2)
3
Related
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Icon Getting a Major Makeover

The Las Vegas Strip has pretty much the biggest and best of everything. The city, of course, has iconic casinos from Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report that range from glitzy and glamorous to bordering on kitsch.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $120K jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local started their week off with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a royal flush jackpot worth $120,000. According to Station Casinos, the local hit the jackpot on Monday at approximately 11:42 a.m. after placing a $10.50 bet on Double Super Times Pay Poker.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

"Last Great" Las Vegas Strip Piece of Land Sells (Here's What's Coming)

The Las Vegas Strip packs a lot into 4.2 square miles. In fact, you could argue that there's no real estate on the planet that's more valuable or more competitive. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report and Caesars Entertainment CZR operate more than a dozen Strip properties combined. Each one of those essentially offers visitors an adult theme park. You can gamble, see all sorts of shows, eat at world-class, low-class, and every other type of restaurant, including many from famous chefs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Las Vegas Strip#Las Vegas Boulevard#Wynn Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Verbal altercation at Las Vegas apartment complex leaves one person dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at the Apex apartment complex, which was operating without a business license. According to Lieutenant Jason Johansson, officers responded to a shot-spotter alert near an apartment complex on Twain Avenue. Arriving officers located a ‘black male, approximately 46-years-old,’ in the courtyard of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy