WATCH: Police officer escorts geese off Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Strip packs a lot into 4.2 square miles. In fact, you could argue that there's no real estate on the planet that's more valuable or more competitive. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report and Caesars Entertainment CZR operate more than a dozen Strip properties combined. Each one of those essentially offers visitors an adult theme park. You can gamble, see all sorts of shows, eat at world-class, low-class, and every other type of restaurant, including many from famous chefs.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 DAYS AGO