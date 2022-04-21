ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Researchers demonstrate label-free super-resolution microscopy

By Optica
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have developed a new measurement and imaging approach that can resolve nanostructures smaller than the diffraction limit of light without requiring any dyes or labels. The work represents an important advance toward a new and powerful microscopy method that could one day be used to see the fine features of...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Researchers take a step toward creating an axle-rotor nanomachine

A large team of researchers at the University of Washington, working with colleagues from Université Montpellier and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, has taken a major step toward the creation of an axle-rotor nanomachine. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes how they used DNA coding to customize E. coli to push them into creating proteins that assembled into rotors and axles.
CANCER
Phys.org

Scientists propose novel selective reductive amination catalysts with improved stability

Primary amines and secondary imines are key intermediates widely used in fields like food additives, pharmaceuticals, and agrochemicals. They can be produced via the reductive amination of carbonyl compounds. However, during the reductive amination process, many side reactions often occur, resulting in poor selectivity toward the target products and correspondingly...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Tracing the evolution of interstellar molecules in Taurus molecular cloud-1

It has been confirmed that molecules, which are common on the Earth, could exist in the interstellar conditions. With the development of radio astronomy in recent decades, more than 200 molecules have been identified in the interstellar medium, including the large molecules, such as methanol, ethanol and urea. The Taurus molecular cloud-1 (TMC-1) has proven to be a typical astronomical source with more than 100 molecules detected in it.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Atomic terahertz-vibrations solve the enigma of ultrashort soliton molecules

Stable packets of light waves—called optical solitons—are emitted in ultrashort-pulse lasers as a chain of light flashes. These solitons often combine into pairs with very short temporal separation. Introducing atomic vibrations in the terahertz range, researchers at the Universities of Bayreuth and Wrocław have now solved the puzzle of how these temporal links are formed. They report on their discovery in Nature Communications. The dynamics of the coupled light packets can be used to measure atomic vibrations as characteristic "fingerprints" of materials in an extremely fast manner.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser Scanning#The University Of Graz
Phys.org

Scientists turn a hydrogen molecule into a quantum sensor

Physicists at the University of California, Irvine have demonstrated the use of a hydrogen molecule as a quantum sensor in a terahertz laser-equipped scanning tunneling microscope, a technique that can measure the chemical properties of materials at unprecedented time and spatial resolutions. This new technique can also be applied to...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Development of magnetic cooling materials that enable efficient hydrogen liquefaction

National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Tohoku University and Japan Synchrotron Radiation Research Institute (JASRI) have developed a series of Er(Ho)Co2-based magnetic cooling alloys that can be used to efficiently cool hydrogen from 77 K to 20 K: its liquefaction temperature. These alloys show excellent cyclic durability and can be used to develop a high performance magnetic refrigeration system capable of low-cost hydrogen liquefaction—a key technology in achieving widespread use of the green fuel.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Breakthrough in estimating fossil fuel carbon dioxide emissions

A team of scientists led by the University of East Anglia (UEA) has made a major breakthrough in detecting changes in fossil fuel carbon dioxide emissions more quickly and frequently. In a study published today they quantified regional fossil fuel CO2 emissions reductions during the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020–2021, using...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Marine mollusk shells reveal how prehistoric humans adapted to intense climate change

Current global climatic warming is having, and will continue to have, widespread consequences for human history, in the same way that environmental fluctuations had significant consequences for human populations in the past. The so-called "8.2 ka event" has been identified as the largest and most abrupt climatic event of the past 11,700 years, caused by cool meltwater from North American lakes flooding into the North Atlantic and stopping ocean circulation systems. The cooling and drying effects of this event have been documented around the world, including along the Atlantic coast of Europe. Nevertheless, the sweeping impacts of the 8.2 ka (kilo annum i.e., thousand years ago) event on different environments and human societies are often assumed rather than proven.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Deformation of hydrogel used to measure the negative pressure of water

Water, unexpectedly, has the potential to withstand a massive stretching force or tension due to its internal cohesive force. Under extreme tension, the hydrostatic pressure of the water would display as absolute negative. The comprehension of such a unique thermodynamic non-equilibrium state in the phase diagram of water is still blurry, which has sparked a lot of curiosity in the field. Nevertheless, after botanists discovered it in the xylem of trees first, this so-called negative pressure of stretched water could be designed to generate extremely large pressure differences. It has been employed in a series of advanced heat and mass transfer applications, including the on-chip synthetic tree for continuous water extraction, nanoporous membranes with ultrahigh interfacial heat fluxes, and so on.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Development of new magnet that reduces use of rare-earth element by 30%

A research team led by Dr. Jung-Goo Lee and Dr. Tae-Hoon Kim of the Department of Magnetic Materials in the Powder Materials Division at the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS), a government-funded research institute under the Ministry of Science and ICT, succeeded in developing rare-earth-saving permanent magnets that can replace the 42M-graded commercial magnets while reducing the amount of neodymium (Nd), an expensive rare-earth material, by about 30%. The technology achieved the commercial level of performance currently used in the industry, even though the amount of high-priced rare-earth resources is reduced.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Newly discovered protein in fungus bypasses plant defenses

A protein that allows the fungus which causes white mold stem rot in more than 600 plant species to overcome plant defenses has been identified by a team of U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service and Washington State University scientists. Knowledge of this protein, called SsPINE1, could help researchers...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Nanoclusters self-organize into centimeter-scale hierarchical assemblies

Nature may abhor a vacuum, but it sure loves structure. Complex, self-organized assemblies are found throughout the natural world, from double-helix DNA molecules to the photonic crystals that make butterfly wings so colorful and iridescent. A Cornell-led project has created synthetic nanoclusters that can mimic this hierarchical self-assembly all the...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

New experiment gives insight into the chaotic behavior of flows in planets

Flows in planets like Earth are characterized by many features, such as rotation and the difference in temperature between the hot core and the cold surface. These flows have very large dimensions and it is very hard to investigate them. To study them, Ph.D. student Matteo Madonia set up a unique experiment called TROCONVEX, a rotating cylinder with a temperature difference between bottom and top, and a maximum height of 4 meters. TROCONVEX allows researchers to explore new behaviors that can help us understand planetary flows. Madonia succesfully defended his thesis on 13th April 2022.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Topological synchronization of chaotic systems

Can we find order in chaos? Physicists have shown, for the first time that chaotic systems can synchronize due to stable structures that emerge from chaotic activity. These structures are known as fractals, shapes with patterns which repeat over and over again in different scales of the shape. As chaotic systems are being coupled, the fractal structures of the different systems will start to assimilate with each other, taking the same form, causing the systems to synchronize.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A roadmap for deepening understanding of a puzzling universal process

A puzzling process called magnetic reconnection triggers explosive phenomena throughout the universe, creating solar flares and space storms that can take down mobile phone service and electrical power grids. Now scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have detailed a roadmap for untangling a key aspect of this puzzle that could deepen insight into the workings of the cosmos.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Advanced digital signal processing for ultra-high-capacity optical transmission

Today's society generates ever more internet data traffic for applications such as ultra-high-definition video, cloud services and 5G mobile connections. This decades-long continual exponential growth of data traffic has been underpinned by optical fibers. Sjoerd van der Heide explored how the spatial dimension in optical and digital transmission techniques can be used in future ultra-high-capacity optical transmission links.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Two teams use neutral atoms to create quantum circuits

Two teams of researchers working independently have shown the viability of using neutral atoms to create quantum circuits—both have published outlines of their work in the journal Nature. One of the groups, with members from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, ColdQuanta and Riverlane, successfully ran an algorithm on a cold atom quantum computer for the first time. The second group, with members from Harvard, MIT, QuEra Computing Inc., the University of Innsbruck and the Austrian Academy of Sciences, showed that it was possible to build a quantum processor based on coherent transport of entangled atom arrays. Hannah Williams, with Durham University, has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining recent research into using neutral atoms to create quantum circuits and the work done by the two teams in these recent efforts.
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Selective synthesis of meta isomers now possible

In a recent study published in Science, four RIKEN organic chemists have come up with a way to selectively synthesize isomers of an important group of aromatic compounds. This promises to make it possible to manufacture chemicals for drugs, fertilizers and polymers without the need to perform costly separation procedures.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Hubble explores galactic wings

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features two merging galaxies in the VV-689 system, nicknamed the Angel Wing. Unlike chance alignments of galaxies, which only appear to overlap when viewed from our vantage point on Earth, the two galaxies in VV-689 are in the midst of a collision. The galactic interaction has left the VV-689 system almost completely symmetrical, giving the impression of a vast set of galactic wings.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy