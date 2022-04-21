ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapphire fiber could enable cleaner energy and air-travel

By University of Oxford
Phys.org
Cover picture for the articleOxford University researchers have developed a sensor made of sapphire fiber that can tolerate extreme temperatures, with the potential to enable significant improvements in efficiency and emission reduction in aerospace and power generation. The work, published in the journal Optics Express, uses a sapphire optical fiber—a thread of industrially...

#University Of Oxford#Atomic Energy#Optical Fiber#Cleaner Energy#Oxford University#Optics Express
