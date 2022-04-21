ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Grimeboy review – a pair of battling MCs become allies

By Arifa Akbar
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyM99_0fFsz3eu00
Life of grime … Keiren Hamilton-Amos in Grimeboy. Photograph: Photographer: Toyin Dawudu/Toyin Dawudu

Grimeboy starts off with a deceptive lightness as a coming-of-age story sprinkled with humour, comical male braggadocio and thumping bass. The stage is decked out with speakers and a DJ (Auden Allen) mixes at his turntable. It is a sign that Casey Bailey’s gritty, moving play will come heavily laden with the sounds of grime.

So it does, with its three actors telling the story partly through “spitting” lyrics, all of them as talented at rapping as each other. Directed by Madeleine Kludje, the story revolves around two aspiring grime MCs – Grimeboy (Keiren Hamilton-Amos) and his protege Blue (Alexander Lobo Moreno). They begin as adversaries at a grime battle but soon become firm allies.

Their trajectory takes in the tenderness of young male friendship and explores the culture of knife crime within their world, channelled through the backstory of Jay (Corey Weekes), with its cyclical violence and vendetta.

It is not as penetrating or complicated in its exploration of identity as Debris Stevenson’s bigger, more sophisticated grime musical, Poet in da Corner, but it has an emotional honesty and some thrilling theatrical moments. The music (composed by Auden Allen) is infectious, with fast lyrics and thumping bass; the actors’ choreographed movements in the fight scenes are also deft and there is very striking lighting (LX design by Ryan Joseph Stafford). Ebrahim Nazier’s set of giant speakers is moved around by the characters in inventive ways, too.

Related: Opolis review – generation-gap drama plunges deep into virtual world

The story has a rather predicable arc and the script is heavy-handed and rough around the edges at times. The first part of the show lacks tension but the production gets better as it goes along, gathering immense moments of power.

Rooted in local issues and lives, it is utterly refreshing to see this kind of theatre, spoken with its own poetic, streetwise argot. It is subtle yet strong in its study of contemporary Black British male identity and the bind in which its characters are placed. As one vulnerably sings: “We are told to believe guys with hoods are the scary ones and not the scared.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Bailey
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Design#Mcs
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

The Queen's incredible addition at Buckingham Palace revealed

The Queen has revealed an amazing change to the grounds of Buckingham Palace ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The monarch's official social media accounts shared a photo of the eye-catching addition to her London residence this week, and royal watchers were seriously impressed. An illustration showed a...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reportedly Claims Snoop Dogg-Inspired STARZ Series "Is No Longer In Production"

His "greenlight gang" has been making major moves in television for years, but according to 50 Cent, STARZ has missed the mark on a new potential series. It was just four months ago when we reported on Fif announcing his plans to move forward with a Snoop Dogg-inspired series Murder Was the Case. With hits like BMF, Power, and more under his belt, 50 Cent seemed assured that this would be yet another award-winning series that would further place him on the map of TV production excellence.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Fortress Zaporizhzhia prepares to fight as war closes in

Outside Zaporizhzhia there are several lines of deep trenches, ringed by sandbags, armed men, and more sandbags and armed men. But life in the city is surprisingly normal – even busy – for wartime Ukraine. As the only large city in south-east Ukraine under Ukrainian control, Zaporizhzhia has become a destination for the hundreds of thousands of people who fled Russian occupation.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

248K+
Followers
65K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy