Emporia High diver Cadance Vincent 1st at Salina South

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Late Friday night Update: The latest round of severe weather in Kansas wrapped up late Friday night with large-hail-and-potentially-damaging-wind-producing storms impacting several counties in the west. As Friday night transitions to Saturday morning, storm chances shift east, expected to weaken by the time they reach central Kansas. Initially, the next round of storms could pack a punch in western Kansas with more wind gusts of at least 60 mph. Into Saturday morning, storm chances linger in south central Kansas, but the winds are expected to weaken.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO