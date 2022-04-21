Baseball: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Thursday, April 21

After going 8-10 last season and opening this year with a 15-3 loss to Hopewell Valley, it was anyone’s guess if the Pirates might have success in 2022. But WW-PS has responded with a 3-1-1 record since. The only loss was by one run to an 8-3 Point Pleasant Beach team, when West Windsor fell behind 3-0 and couldn’t quite battle all the way back in falling 5-4.

