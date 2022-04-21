ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

What you need to know about living wills

By Christina Randall
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — April 16 was National Health Care Decisions Day and Dr. Barbara Bumberry came on Daybreak to talk about advance directives.

Advance directives, more commonly known as living wills, is a legal document that lets someone list out in advance what treatments they would or wouldn’t want if they become incapacitated.

Some examples of treatments include:

  • CPR
  • Ventilators
  • Feeding tubes
  • Antibiotics

The advance directives only go into affect when that person becomes incapacitated. It can be changed over time.

Advance directives are applicable to all adults. Talk with your healthcare provider for more information on advance directives.



Community Policy