Report: 70-year-old Asian American woman punched in face while walking in Chinatown

By Dialynn Dwyer
 3 days ago

The alleged assault occurred on April 2.

The Chinatown Gate seen from Beach Street. Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe, File
A 70-year-old Asian American woman is speaking out about being punched in the face as she walked in Boston’s Chinatown earlier this month.

The woman, a Somerville resident, told NECN she was in the neighborhood on April 2, walking on Harrison Avenue after visiting a bakery, when a stranger punched her, leaving her with a black eye.

“He just walked up and punched,” the woman, whose name was not released, told the station.

She described the suspect in her assault as a 5-foot-11, middle-aged white man, according to NECN.

“My initial reaction was run away from him as soon as possible because I don’t want to have a second punch,” she said.

According to the station, Boston police detectives and the department’s Civil Rights Unit are investigating. The department is also reportedly assigning more Chinese-speaking officers to the area in response to the recent uptick in violent incidents.

The Somerville woman said it was important for her to file a police report.

“If you never report it, then how do they know? They’ll never know,” she said.

If the suspect in her assault is ever located, the 70-year-old told NECN she doesn’t want him to go to jail.

“If I see him, I will forgive him,” she said. “I will pray for him.”

Comments / 27

Nick
3d ago

Back in the day the neighborhood took care of their residents. Southie, Charlestown Chinatown and the North End were places no outsider dared to act up.

Reply
13
Kyle is a hero
3d ago

Who cares if she's Asian? Is it ok to punch an American 70 year old in the face?Just another example of the Libs dividing us and CREATING RACISM!!!!!

Reply
19
RWhit87
3d ago

Horrible, proud of this woman offering forgiveness for this unforgivable act of violence. Hopefully the law isn’t as forgiving.

Reply
6
