Accidents

Man rescued from river thanks 'true hero'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury has thanked the man who saved him and called for better safety measures in the town. Dan Walker went into the water on 4 April and described rescuer Will Mowbray as a "true hero". Mr Walker, who is...

BBC

Nathan Fleetwood: Body found in river in missing man search

A body has been found in a river in the search for a 21-year-old man who was missing for 19 days. Nathan Fleetwood was last seen near Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, on 27 March. West Mercia Police said the body was found by West Mercia Search and Rescue in the River...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Northumberland forest wildfires prompt barbecue plea

Firefighters have spent the weekend battling wildfires in Northumberland. Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service was called to Fourlaws Forest near Bellingham on Friday, where an area of trees and moorland was ablaze, and remained on the scene for 24 hours. They then returned on Sunday, to deal with a further...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

House fire in Normanton accidentally started by brazier

An investigation into a fire at a row of terraced houses has found it was accidental, started by a garden brazier placed too close to a garage. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze on Blackmore Road, Normanton, just after 17:00 BST on Saturday. Six fire engines...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Two drivers die in A518 crash in Staffordshire

Two drivers have died in a crash in Staffordshire. A red Hyundai and an orange Mini Cooper S collided on the A518 between Stafford and Newport, near to Aqualate Mere, Coley, at about 14:00 BST on Saturday, police said. A 71-year-old man, who drove the Hyundai, and the Mini's driver,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Smethwick search ended over boy missing for 23 years

A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS

