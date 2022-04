A caller reported finding a man lying down in the parking lot of Ned’s Deli on April 13. When the reporting officer arrived, the man was sitting upright in the passenger seat of a vehicle. It was determined the man was intoxicated and had fallen down and stuck the back of his head. An ambulance was requested, and the man was transported to Fairview Hospital. The 66-year-old Westlake man was also cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO