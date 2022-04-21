Dry ice and water available Thursday in Broome and Tioga Counties

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego; Tioga A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OTSEGO...CHEMUNG CHENANGO...TIOGA...BROOME...DELAWARE...SUSQUEHANNA...AND BRADFORD COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds gusting above 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 333 PM EDT, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Hartwick to South Waverly and moving east at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Oneonta, Endicott, Barton, Norwich, Kirkwood, Sayre and Conklin. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 8. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 59A and 81. Interstate 88 between 1 and 19. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

