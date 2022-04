PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh Common Council voted Thursday to table a major proposal to turn a busy downtown thorofare into a one-way street. Margaret Street’s infrastructure has been a big topic over the last few months. The street needs to be repaved, among other improvements, and the city saw it as an opportunity to make some other changes.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO