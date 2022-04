Owen Woodward - the Weatherford College pitcher who sprinted across the diamond and speared a batter who had just hit a go-ahead home run off him Wednesday - has been kicked off the team. Woodward, a reliever who led his team with four saves and had 30 strikeouts in 20.1 innings, is signed to play at the University of Houston. Cougars coach Todd Whitting told the Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte the school is "monitoring the situation."

WEATHERFORD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO