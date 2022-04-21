How Penn Badgley and You Influenced Season 2 of The Flight Attendant

The first season of the HBO Max mystery thriller series "balanced elements of soap opera, thriller, and screwball comedy, hinging that alchemy on a revelatory performance from Kaley Cuoco," says Kevin Fallon. "While it’s generally accepted that Cuoco was the underrated secret weapon of The Big Bang Theory’s massive success, I’m not sure many people were braced for the kind of explosive performance that she pulls off in The Flight Attendant, where sardonic, millennial-brand kookiness and tragic, deeply human flaws combine in a fascinating powder keg. That’s why Season 2 of The Flight Attendant soars. It knows when to isolate the different elements of Cassie and Cuoco’s performance—the warmth that makes her friendships so meaningful, the sense of humor that the show needs to stay light, and the demons that nearly destroy her—and how they all work in harmony."

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO