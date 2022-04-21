ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Formed

By Pocatello
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

A local pride foundation is forming for people in the community. David Hance, the Board President for the Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation says they formed the new non-profit organization in the last couple of...

www.kpvi.com

Herald-Journal

Southeastern Idaho Public Health Notice

In accordance with 39-423, Idaho Code, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Budget Committee (consisting of the Chairmen of the eight participating counties’ Boards of County Commissioners) will meet to consider the Fiscal Year 2023 budget request of the District Board of Health. This meeting will serve as the required public hearing.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Shelley residents clean up East Idaho with Just Serve

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The city of Shelley kicked off its second annual Spring into Service clean-up event early Saturday morning. The city has partnered with Blackfoot, Firth and the Just Serve organization for the past two years to clean up areas of the community. "We just each take a section of town and then The post Shelley residents clean up East Idaho with Just Serve appeared first on Local News 8.
SHELLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

‘Guns, Coffee, Jesus': There’s A Dating Website For Idaho Farmers

"Guns, Coffee, Jesus." These three words were chosen as a personality description for one user of a dating website that caters exclusively to Gem State farmers. Most of you have heard of dating sites such as farmersonly.com. The commercials are so incredibly bad that the branding borders on genius. The website got a lot of attention when it went live in 2005, and it was the brainchild of Ohio native Jerry Miller.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Highland girl named Idaho's top Scout

Grace Kosmicki helped start a club at Highland High School that invites speakers from other parts of the world to teach students about their culture. The Highland High School senior also made a nature trail of signs offering information about native plants and animals for the benefit of young skiers and snowboarders at Pebble Creek Ski Area. Based on her impressive resume, the 18-year-old volunteer, athlete and academic standout was...
POCATELLO, ID
KIVI-TV

Idaho youth call for climate justice, fish preservation at Statehouse rally

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of Treasure Valley students filled the Idaho Statehouse steps on Friday to celebrate Earth Day and call for climate justice action. Organized by two youth-led environmental groups — the Idaho Climate Justice League and Youth Salmon Protectors — the rally featured teen speakers and an appearance from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. McLean was honored during the rally for her efforts to make Boise carbon-neutral by 2050.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The 10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho

10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Report shows multiple Idaho counties have poor air quality

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new report from the American Lung Association is suggesting trends are going in the wrong direction when it comes to air quality nationwide. Idaho is among the areas included in the report. “Nearly nine million more Americans were impacted by unhealthy particle pollution than were...
IDAHO STATE

