Wind and winter weather advisories for parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another windy Thursday ahead with a strong southerly flow.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Southwest Utah, South Central Utah, southeastern San Juan County, and Tooele and Salt Lake Counties until 10 p.m.

Expect sustained winds in these areas between 20-35 mph as gusts get up to 55 miles per hour. Blowing dust is expected, very similar to Tuesday, so reduced visibility is possible at times.

Travel could be impacted in this portion of the state, especially for higher-profile vehicles. The wind advisory will hold until tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our northern Utah mountains. That will run from 6 a.m. Friday through noon on Saturday.





Times of heavy snow will be possible within the advisory where 8-16″ of snow can be expected. Meanwhile, locally higher amounts will be possible, like in the Cottonwoods. Snow combined with gusty winds will make travel dangerous.

