ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Wind and winter weather advisories for parts of Utah

By Alana Brophy
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tz5a_0fFsvqxO00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another windy Thursday ahead with a strong southerly flow.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Southwest Utah, South Central Utah, southeastern San Juan County, and Tooele and Salt Lake Counties until 10 p.m.

Expect sustained winds in these areas between 20-35 mph as gusts get up to 55 miles per hour. Blowing dust is expected, very similar to Tuesday, so reduced visibility is possible at times.

Travel could be impacted in this portion of the state, especially for higher-profile vehicles. The wind advisory will hold until tonight.

SERIAL CRIMINAL: Utah woman arrested 7 times in 19 days for a string of crimes

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our northern Utah mountains. That will run from 6 a.m. Friday through noon on Saturday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojZG8_0fFsvqxO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zr6lL_0fFsvqxO00

Times of heavy snow will be possible within the advisory where 8-16″ of snow can be expected. Meanwhile, locally higher amounts will be possible, like in the Cottonwoods. Snow combined with gusty winds will make travel dangerous.

UTAH LIVING: One Utah city now among most diverse in the nation

For the latest forecast and weather updates, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Strong winds ahead of strong storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve, Utah! It will be a windy day across the Beehive State as a potent storm system approaches from the west. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Southwest Utah, South Central Utah, southeastern San Juan County, and Tooele & Salt Lake Counties until 10 […]
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

Gusty winds return ahead of statewide storm system

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Today brings changes ahead of our next storm system, with increasing cloud cover and gusty winds. High pressure breaks down on Thursday as a potent storm system approaches the state.  Winds will start to crank out of the south and it will be a windy day. A Wind […]
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

Chilly, showery Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! We have a chilly and showery start to Saturday in the Northern half of the state.  Scattered showers remain likely on Saturday, but instead of being statewide like Friday, wet weather will favor the northern two-thirds of the state Saturday. The bulk of this storm will be […]
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Widespread valley rain and mountain snow with rumbles of thunder

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! A strong storm will move into and across Utah today to bring valley rain and mountain snow. Wet weather moisture becomes more widespread throughout the day, and by this afternoon precipitation may be heavy at times and there will be potential for thunderstorms across the state.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Tooele, UT
Local
Utah Cars
City
Beaver, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Cars
State
Utah State
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah#Colorado River#A Wind Advisory#Tooele Cedar City
ABC4

Woman charged for killing two brothers during St. George bicycle race

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been charged after hitting and killing two bicyclists in Washington City on Sunday. Officials have identified the suspect as Julie Ann Budge from Hurricane. Budge is facing eight charges relating to the fatal incident that left two brothers dead after a DUI crash. Washington City Police have […]
WASHINGTON, UT
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

Outback Steakhouse releases new Sugar Steak

UTAH (ABC4) – The Outback Steakhouse is excited to announce the newest item on its menu. The American chain is offering customers in the mood for a more gourmet dish its new beef tenderloin Sugar Steak. The melt-in-your-mouth filet offers taste buds a sweet, savory, and spiced Asian-inspired flavor. As noted by ChewBoom, the steak […]
UTAH STATE
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
ABC4

St. George man arrested after woman’s bloodied body found in home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for first-degree murder after a woman’s body was discovered in a St. George home on Wednesday. St. George Police have identified the suspect as Jonathon David Cross, 43. The victim has been identified as Lisa Breinholt. Police first responded to a welfare check at a […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy