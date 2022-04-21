ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

People greet opening day of New Jersey’s recreational marijuana sales

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsTp0_0fFsv7lI00

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Michael Barrows wore his Grateful Dead T-shirt and Jerry Garcia face mask for opening day of recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey on Thursday, one of dozens of people who lined up before dawn to join the celebratory scene.

“It’s pretty amazing, exciting, and if I get pulled over on the way home and I’m ever asked if I have any drugs in the car, now I’m allowed to say only this,” Barrows said, holding up the canister of marijuana flower he had just purchased. Possession of cannabis is legal now in New Jersey, though driving under the influence is still prohibited.

Barrows, 60, joined a steady stream of other novelty seekers, longtime marijuana users and medical patients at RISE in Bloomfield, near the state’s biggest city, Newark, and not far from New York City.

With soul music blaring, free doughnuts in the parking lot and a balloon arch at the entrance, New Jersey’s cannabis kickoff for people 21 and older had the feel of a fair more than a store opening.

Hagan Seeley, 23, said he had just found out a day earlier that recreational sales were starting and decided to see what the scene looked like. He was impressed with the venue, decorated with an old train station-style tote board and long wooden tables featuring products under glass globes.

“It feels right. It feels safe. It feels like everything you’d want it to be rather than anything you could get anywhere else,” Seeley said.

The start of the recreational market comes a week after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state regulators had cleared the way for recreational sales at seven “alternative treatment centers” that had already offered medical cannabis. The seven centers operate 13 facilities across the state.

ALSO ON WJBF: Man accused of growing over 100 lbs of marijuana in Union Co. home

New Jersey is among 18 states, plus the District of Columbia, with legalized recreational marijuana markets. Thirty-seven states, including New Jersey, have legalized medical marijuana.

New Jersey is first among its closest neighbors to begin recreational sales.

New York is moving forward with a recreational market but sales are not expected to start until the end of the year, state officials have said.

Neighboring Pennsylvania has medical cannabis but not recreational. Some cities, including Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, passed ordinances to decriminalize marijuana or make it a low law enforcement priority.

Legislation to permit recreational marijuana in Delaware was defeated in March.

Ben Kovler, chairman and CEO of Green Thumb Industries, which operates the Bloomfield dispensary, was at the opening Thursday. He said he expects demand to grow since news of the start of sales had only been known by the public for a week.

“It’s a moment in time in American history where prohibition 2.0 is lifted,” he said in an interview before the opening.

To get regulatory approval, the facilities told regulators they would not interrupt access for medical marijuana patients.

Ziad Ghanem, the president and chief operating officer of TerrAscend, which operates centers in Maplewood and Philipsburg, said to accommodate patients, the centers would have a “narrower menu” to start for recreational users.

The centers also are required to meet social equity standards, such as providing technical knowledge to new marijuana businesses, especially social equity applicants — those located in economically struggling parts of the state or people who have had cannabis-related offenses.

Lawmaker wants to pardon 20% of South Carolinians convicted of simple possession on April 20 every year

New Jersey’s tax revenues are expected to climb, but it’s not clear by how much. Murphy’s fiscal year 2023 budget is pending before the Democrat-led Legislature and estimates revenues of just $19 million in a nearly $49 billion budget. In 2019, as legalization of recreational marijuana was still just pending before voters, he had estimated about $60 million in revenue.

Legislation governing the recreational market calls for the 6.625% sales tax to apply, with 70% of the proceeds going to areas disproportionately affected by marijuana-related arrests. Black residents were likelier — up to three times as much — to face marijuana charges than white residents. Towns can also levy a tax of up to 2%.

In a memo to law enforcement officers across the state, acting Attorney General Matt Platkin reminded police that unregulated marijuana continues to be an illegal substance.

State regulators say dispensaries are allowed to sell up to the equivalent of 1 ounce of cannabis, which means an ounce of dried flower, or 5 grams of concentrate or 1,000 milligrams of edibles, like gummies. Perishable items like cookies and brownies are not available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Woman wanted for questioning in IGA Super Market theft

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for a woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft at IGA on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta. The theft occurred on April 16, 2022. If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Seven people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Seven people in the Augusta area have been indicted on charges related to a major methamphetamine-trafficking organization and blamed for at least one overdose death. Operation Wheat Fields dates back to early 2018 and includes allegations of trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana, along with multiple firearms charges, said […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maplewood, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Bloomfield, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
City
Bloomfield, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
WJBF

SC officer shot, killed in Lexington Co.

CAYCE, S.C. (WSPA) – An officer was shot and killed Sunday morning in Lexington County. According to the Cayce Police Department, police responded to a call of domestic disturbance around 2:48 a.m. A suspect opened fire and killed Officer Roy Andrew ‘Drew’ Barr, according to officers. According to the SC Attorney General’s Office, Barr previously […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
WJBF

Deadly shooting reported on B Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal shooting incident in the Olmstead Homes area of Augusta. Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street in reference to a shooting, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.  Once there, Deputies located a deceased male victim with at least one gunshot wound. The Richmond […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of four people wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach has died, according to police. Myrtle Beach police are continuing to investigate the shooting, which happened about 1:30 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue North and Withers Alley. One person remains in the hospital and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Ap
WJBF

SLED investigating murder, suicide in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday morning. According to SLED, 36- year-old Austin Leigh Henderson barricaded himself in a residence where a 7-hourstandoff ensued. Henderson shot and killed 27-year-old Cayce Police Officer Roy Andrew ‘Drew’ Barr. Henderson died of a self-inflicted […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Four people await sentencing after pleading guilty to roles in operation of industrial-level pill production

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Four defendants are awaiting sentencing after admitting they participated in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute illegal drugs. Albert Bynoe, a/k/a “Chino,” a/k/a “Bossman Chino,” 35, of Decatur, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Methamphetamine. Bynoe’s mother, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Richmond County man wanted for aggravated assault

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault. Authorities say the incident happened at Paul’s IGA on Greene Street on Wednesday, April 20th. According to investigators, Chandley Roney, Jr. is wanted for Aggravated Assault and is known to frequent the East Boundary […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

11-year-old dies in 4th fatal Florence County shooting this weekend

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 11-year-old died Sunday in a shooting, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Sunday morning on Glendale School Road in the Scranton area, deputies said. The 11-year-old died of a gunshot wound. Their identity has not been released. Two people are detained in connection with the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
WJBF

Cold Case Project | Daekwon Hines

McDuffie, Ga (WJBF) – The family of a McDuffie County teenager kidnapped, gunned down and left for dead continues to fight for justice after the 2018 incident. “Sometimes I have to go to my favorites page or look at pictures through my phone to see what he really looked like because in my nightmares, that’s […]
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at Brunswick party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WJBF

WJBF

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy